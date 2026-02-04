Rebels Edge Cougars 3-2 at CN Centre

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars opened their four-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday night at the CN Centre. Brock Souch and Carson Carels scored for Prince George, while Alexander Levshyn stopped 23 of 26 shots in the defeat.

The Cougars generated quality chances early in the opening period, including a prime opportunity from Riley Ashe, who rang a shot off the post at the 12-minute mark. Red Deer opened the scoring at 16:40 when Cameron Kuzma dragged the puck into the left circle and lifted a shot over Levshyn to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead, which they carried into the first intermission.

Prince George found its stride in the second period, outshooting the Rebels and erasing the deficit. Brock Souch tied the game at 7:34, finishing from the slot after a feed from Kooper Gizowski. During four-on-four play, Carson Carels gave the Cougars their first lead of the night, walking into the left circle and snapping home his 15th goal of the season.

Red Deer answered back at 15:25 when a point shot from former Cougar Aleksey Chichkin was tipped past Levshyn by Poul Andersen to make it 2-2. Late in the frame, Gizowski was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for kneeing with 13 seconds remaining, but the score remained tied through 40 minutes.

The Cougars successfully killed off the remaining 4:48 of the major penalty to start the third period. Both teams traded chances down the stretch, but it was the Rebels who struck late on the power play. Former Cougar Patrick Sopiarz fired a shot from the right circle that deflected off a Cougars skate and into the net at 16:57, giving Red Deer the lead. Prince George pushed hard in the final moments, but goaltender Matthew Kondro turned aside several key chances to secure the 3-2 victory.

The Cougars now turn their focus to Indigenous Weekend as they host the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7, at the CN Centre.







