Wild Hockey Academy Director Mick Announces Departure from Program

Published on February 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild and Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), are saddened to announce that Academy hockey director Troy Mick will not be returning for the 2026-27 season. Mick is stepping down from the position to pursue another opportunity in the sport, but will remain with the organization through the Academy's 2026-27 tryouts in mid-April.

"I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Wild organization," said Mick. "Working with the players, staff, families, billets and leadership has been a privilege. I'm proud of what we accomplished together and thankful for the support and trust shown to me throughout my time here.

"I would like to thank all of the Wild staff in the WHL office - Gretchen, David, Austin, Maddy and Sky for their constant support and help in all aspects of my role, and especially Jesi, who I dealt with every day and who helps me keep the Academy going on a daily basis - I will truly miss you all. To my Wild Academy staff - Jordan, Pat, Josh, Travis, Spencer, and of course the one and only Pepe - thank you for always having my back and for making it fun to come to the arena every day. You are my brothers for life.

"Thank you as well to Wild general manager Bliss Littler, assistant general manager Chris Clark, director of scouting Leigh Mendelson and owners David and Lisa White for believing in me and bringing me to Wenatchee four years ago. I have made lifelong friends here and wish the organization nothing but continued success moving forward. Go Wild Go!"

Mick joined the organization in February of 2022 from the Philadelphia Hockey Club of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC), where he served as the junior club's general manager and head coach of its 18-and-Under AAA program. His resume in Wenatchee is a decorated one, serving as head coach of the Academy's 18U team and overseeing four Tier I AAA teams. Under his leadership, Academy teams have made annual trips to USA Hockey Pacific District tournaments, with the 18U team recently earning its fourth straight Tier I state championship.

Off the ice, Mick has seen the program through a period of outstanding growth, including the return of the Wenatchee AAA program to the CSSHL in 2023 after a decade-long absence. Mick also helped develop Washington state's first Tier I 15-Only program, which has fielded a team each of the last two seasons.

His resume prior to coming to Wenatchee is every bit as memorable - a 1988 draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mick remains one of the most prolific forwards in Western Hockey League history, netting 466 points with the Portland Winterhawks and Regina Pats before playing three seasons of professional hockey. He was recently named one of the Winterhawks' 50 greatest players as part of the Portland organization's 50th anniversary season.

"The Wild organization wishes Troy nothing but success as he moves forward in his career," said Wenatchee Wild general manager Bliss Littler. "Troy gave his best to the program and to the players every day. The life lessons that Coach Mick taught everyday will not be forgotten with his student-athletes. Coach never sacrificed teaching and holding players accountable for the sake of winning a hockey game. Troy also had the ability to make everyone around him feel good about themselves by caring about what they were doing. Troy will be missed for sure by his players, staff and entire Wenatchee Wild organization."

The Wild have already begun their search for Mick's replacement. All inquiries should be sent to Wild general manager Bliss Littler at blittler@wenatcheewildhockey.com. The Wenatchee Wild and Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy sincerely thank Troy Mick for all of his contributions to the program over his four-year tenure and wish him continued success in his upcoming ventures.







