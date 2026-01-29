Wenatchee Scores First, Wheat Kings Score Final Three Wednesday as Brandon Takes 6-3 Win

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild and Brandon Wheat Kings spent the first half of Wednesday's Western Hockey League game at Town Toyota Center trading tallies back and forth. When one would score, a response from the other was surely just around the corner. However, a pair of power play goals turned the tide, and the Wheat Kings grabbed a 6-3 win, continuing a trip south of the border for Wenatchee's final East Division visitor of the season.

The Wild struck first, and struck quickly - Grady Wedman hit Aiden Grossklaus with a spin-o-rama pass at the front of the net just 3:30 into the game, and Grossklaus slipped it through underneath Jayden Kraus to put the hosts ahead early.

Brandon responded, and took the lead to the dressing room - Max Lavoie's shot from the left point tied the game with 7:39 to go in the period, pinballing into the Wenatchee net off of two players, including Wheat Kings teammate Joby Baumuller. Gunnar Gleasman put the visitors in front with 4:43 to go in the period, sending a wrist shot from the right-wing faceoff dot past Tobias Tvrznik.

The teams traded salvos throughout the second period - Grossklaus picked up his second goal off a pass to the doorstep from Wedman at 4:21, but Luke Mistelbacher punched in a point-blank chance at the other end just 15 seconds later to regain the lead for Brandon. On the penalty kill, Mathias Silaban found Wedman at the edge of the crease for a tap-in 6:16 into the period, tying the game for a third time. Again, the Wheat Kings responded, taking the lead on the power play at 9:23 with a right-wing snipe from Mistelbacher that buzzed past Jordan Gavin at the net and into the top corner of the cage.

The Wheat Kings got their first sense of separation 3:27 into the third, when Brady Turko tossed a wrist shot from the edge of the slot into the top half of the net to give Brandon a 5-3 advantage. Baumuller picked up his second goal of the night with 1:46 to play, heaving a chance from the faceoff dot in the Wheat Kings end into the open net.

Baumuller and Mistelbacher each finished with a pair of goals, and Nicholas Johnson had a pair of assists to lead the Brandon scoring. The Wheat Kings got 30 saves from Kraus to earn his eighth win of the season, on a night where his team also finished 2-for-6 on the power play, and improved to 27-19-1-0 on the season.

Wenatchee's scoring was dominated by Grossklaus with a pair of goals, Wedman with a goal and an assist, and Silaban's three helpers. Tvrznik was tagged with the loss despite stopping 27 Brandon chances, and the Wild came out scoreless on four power plays. Wenatchee dropped to 17-26-2-2 with the loss.

Wednesday's game closed a four-game homestand for the Wild ahead of a weekend road trip to Portland and Tri-City - Friday's puck drop at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon is scheduled for 7 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. The Wild return to home ice Friday, February 6, when they welcome Victoria to Town Toyota Center for their annual Diaper Toss.

