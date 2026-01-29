Winterhawks Announce Updates to 50th Anniversary Leadership Group

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced three new additions to the 50th Anniversary captaincy core. Nathan Brown, Kyle McDonough, and Cole Slobodian will all serve as alternate captains alongside fellow alternate Alex Weiermair and team captain Ryan Miller.

Brown, aged 19, is in his debut WHL season, but has not missed a beat since hitting the ice in September. The Winnipeg, Manitoba product has shifted momentum with strong hits and clutch goals all season - showcasing a combination of skill and physicality. Skating in 35 contests this season, Brown has scored 12 goals and 14 assists.

McDonough, 18, is with the Winterhawks for his third full season. The reigning WHL Humanitarian of the Year, McDonough has proven his leadership qualities on and off the ice since arriving in the Rose City. Across 41 games this year, the Langdon, Alberta man has tallied six goals and 17 assists.

Slobodian, 19, is in his second full season in Portland, and has played in over 100 WHL games. A consistent, steadying force on the blueline, the Brandon, Manitoba native exemplifies what it means to be a Winterhawk through his play. In 46 games this campaign he has notched one goal and 14 assists.

Alex Weiermair will serve as a permanent alternate, while Brown, McDonough, and Slobodian will rotate on a game-by-game basis.







