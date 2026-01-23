Seven Former Winterhawks Named to 2026 Winter Olympic Rosters

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce that seven former players will represent their home nations at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy. These seven players will suit up for five countries.

Nino Niederreiter, who played in Portland from 2009-2011, will skate for Switzerland in his second Olympics. The Winnipeg Jets forward participated in the 2014 Games in Sochi. In his two years in Portland, Niederreiter played in 120 games, amassing 77 goals and 53 assists for 130 points.

Seth Jones, a Winterhawk during the 2012-13 season, joins team U.S.A. in his first Olympics. In his one year in Portland, the Texan tallied 56 points behind 14 goals and 42 assists, winning a WHL title in the process. Jones looks to further add to his trophy cabinet after winning the 2025 Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of two former Winterhawks that will play for Denmark. A three-season player in the Rose City, Bjorkstrand also won the 2013 WHL title with the Hawks. Bjorkstrand played in 193 regular season games in Portland, and finished with 290 total points (144 G, 146 A). Since leaving the Winterhawks Bjorkstrand has played 11 seasons of NHL hockey and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On team Latvia, Richard Bukarts will appear in his second consecutive Olympics after playing in Beijing during the 2022 Games. Burkarts played 55 games for Portland during the 2015-16 season, scoring 53 points (26 G, 27 A). Bukarts currently plays for HC Presov in Slovakia.

Making his Olympic debut, Henri Jokiharju will join team Finland in Milano-Cortina. A Winterhawk from 2016-18, Jokiharju played 134 games and scored 119 points (21 G, 98 A). Jokiharju played in last years' 4 Nations Face Off where he scored one goal. A first round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, he currently plays for the Boston Bruins.

Another Winterhawk on team Denmark, Joachim Blichfeld skates in his first Games. Blichfeld called the Rose City home for three seasons from 2016-19, playing in 187 games. Averaging well over a point a contest, the Dane finished his Hawks career with 228 points behind 105 goals and 123 assists. He was named the WHL Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season. Blichfeld plays for Tappara in Finland.

The most recent Winterhawk to represent Portland on the world stage, Simon Knack will lace up the skates with Switzerland this February. A Hawk for two seasons from 2019-21, Knak 73 games (25 G, 38 A) in the COVID-shortened seasons. Knak currently plays for HC Davos in Switzerland, and makes his Olympic debut this year.

Rodrigo Ābols - with the Hawks from 2015-17 and a current member of the Philadelphia Flyers - was originally named to the Latvia roster, but an ankle injury will prevent him from competing.

Congratulations to these past Winterhawks on this incredible honor, and good luck in Italy! The men's tournament at the Olympics will run from February 11-22.







