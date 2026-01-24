Tips Score Four on 54 Shots in 4-1 Dub over Brandon
Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips dominated possession in a 4-1 home win over the Brandon Wheat Kings Friday night.
Rylan Gould opened the scoring for Everett 3:02 into the first period, burying a wraparound for his 14th goal of the season. Zackary Shantz added to the first period lead at 11:54, wiring a wrist shot home at the conclusion of a powerplay for his 19th of the year. Everett outshot Brandon 20-3 in the first period.
Matias Vanhanen capitalized on a Carter Bear takeaway in the waning seconds of the middle frame, potting his 10th of the year at 19:44 for a 3-0 lead after two. With the goal, Vanhanen became the 11th Silvertip this season to hit double-digit goals. The Silvertips held a 19-6 shot advantage in the second.
Jaxon Jacobson snapped Raiden LeGall's shutout 4:20 into the third period. Hunter Rudolph put the game away at 12:28 in the third period, beating Jayden Kraus with a wrister for his second of the season.
Everett outshot Brandon 54-26 in the 4-1 win.
Raiden LeGall turned aside 25 of 26 in the win, his 18th of the campaign. The Tips improved to 35-6-2-1 with the victory.
