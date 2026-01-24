Portland Strikes Late as Americans Fall, 3-1, on Home Ice
Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (22-17-3-1) and Portland Winterhawks (22-22-2-0) were deadlocked in a scoreless tie for much of Friday night's game, but after Tri-City opened the scoring the Winterhawks scored twice in three minutes to take the lead for good, handing the Americans a 3-1 loss.
The game had a furious pace in the opening minutes as both teams came out flying. Cash Koch ran into Max Psenicka four times in the first two minutes, setting the physical tone.
Both teams also received a power play in the first, but neither could score as the period ended with the shots 10-6 Tri-City.
The physicality continued in the second period and boiled over at the halfway mark. After Koch ran over a Portland player in front of their net, he got tangled up with Nathan Brown. The two shoved each other as they made their way up the ice and Koch dropped is gloves before dragging Brown to the ice.
Koch was given a double minor for roughing, giving Portland an excellent opportunity to open the scoring, but Xavier Wendt kept them off the scoreboard during the four-minute power play.
In the third period, with the teams playing four-on-four, a goal was finally scored. Off a faceoff in the Portland zone, Carter Savage swung the puck over to Charlie Elick at the right point.
Elick had room to skate in from the blue line, and Winterhawks goaltender Ondrej Stebatek was screened by his own defenseman, as Elick wired a wrist shot off the post and in for his fourth goal of the season. The goal came 7:46 into the third period.
Portland responded quickly to tie the game. A bouncing puck ended up at the side of the Americans net and Jordan Duguay quickly worked it to the slot. Alex Weiermair snapped a one timer past the blocker of Wendt, tying the game 3:09 after Elick's goal.
Exactly three minutes later Psenicka blasted a slap shot from the blue line through a screen, giving Portland a 2-1 lead with 5:23 to play.
Tri-City pulled Wendt for the extra attacker late, but the Winterhawks sealed the win with an empty net to skate away with the 3-1 victory.
The Americans travel North to take on the Wenatchee Wild (17-25-1-2) Saturday night at 6:00.
Announced attendance was 4,012.
