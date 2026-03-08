Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Thunderbirds

Kent, WA - The Tri-City Americans (26-30-4-1) fell behind 2-0 just 4:50 into the game, and despite trailing just 2-1 after two periods, weren't able to claw back in a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds (26-26-5-3) Saturday night.

Seattle struck early, scoring the game's opening goal 2:28 after puck drop. A shot off the rush was fought off by the glove of Ryan Grout but ended up in the slot. Matej Pekar gathered it, slid across the slot and fired a shot past the blocker of Grout to put the Thunderbirds on top.

Just 43 seconds after the goal, Seattle went to their first power play of the game and extended their lead. Noah Kosick skated across the high slot towards the left circle before snapping a shot past Grout to make it 2-0, 4:50 into the game.

The Americans killed off another penalty in the period before going to their first power play of the game but weren't able to cut into the lead as they trailed 2-0 after the opening period.

Early in the second Tri-City cut the deficit in half. Connor Dale took a pass from Savin Virk as the Americans gained the Seattle line and fired a shot past Marek Sklenicka's glove, getting Tri-City within one 58 seconds into the period.

The teams traded power plays mid-way through the second, but neither capitalized as the game remained 2-1. Dale had an excellent chance for his second of the game in the final seconds of the period, blazing down the left wing on a two-on-one rush, but was denied by Sklenicka with 2.1 seconds remaining in the period.

The Americans went into the second intermission down 2-1 with the shots 29-20 Seattle through 40 minutes.

The Thunderbirds regained their two-goal lead not long into the third period. A shot by Brock England off the rush was stopped by Grout, but he wasn't sure where the puck was.

It was stuck near his right skate, and with Grout still standing on his feet, Brayden Holberton was able to race in and swipe at it, sliding it into the net to put Seattle ahead 3-1 3:25 into the third.

Six minutes later, Sawyer Mayes redirected a slap shot from England past the blocker of Grout to push the Thunderbirds lead to 4-1.

Tri-City pulled Grout for the extra attacker on a late power play for a six-on-four advantage but couldn't solve Sklenicka before Pekar scored his second of the game into an empty net, sealing the 5-1 final.

The Americans head south to meet the Portland Winterhawks (27-27-5-1) Sunday afternoon at 4:00.







