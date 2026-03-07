T-Birds Inch Closer to Playoff Spot

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Both Coster Dunn and Cameron Schmidt had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Tri-City Americans Friday at the Toyota Center. Seattle returns home Saturday for the rematch, hosting the Americans at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time Saturday is 6:05 p.m.

The point in the standings moved Seattle (25-26-5-4) within a point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference but head coach Matt O'Dette said it was a missed opportunity. "We were on the right path but then jumped right off it," he explained. "We had a good first period. They had a push back. We let off the gas and were playing catch up from there."

The T-Birds twice led by a goal in the opening period. Matthew Gard's power play goal opened the scoring at 9:49. After Tri-City tied it at 15:55, Mataj Pekar restored Seattle's lead two minutes later.

The Americans tied it, then took their first lead within the first half of period two. "Not managing the puck, not taking care of it, cutting corners," explained O'Dette on falling behind. "It's (the playoff push) not going to be easy. We had a good first period then kicked our feet up. You can't do that. It's a missed opportunity."

The Thunderbirds tied it at 3-3 on Schmidt's 44th of the season at 12:24. The two teams traded power play goals in the third. Tri-City struck at 11:51. Seattle got a late chance with the man advantage and pulled their goalie to skate 6-on-4. Dunn scored his 22nd of the season with just over a minute left in regulation.

"It was a nice play by all the guys," said Dunn of his game tying goal. "Worked it around the horn then I got a little bit of space and saw an opening so I took the shot." After a scoreless overtime period, Tri-City outscored the T-Birds 2-0 in the shootout to earn the win.

T-BIRD EXTRAS

This was the second time Seattle lost a shootout to the Americans. Both losses were at the Toyota Center. The T-Birds (3-0-0-2) have earned at least a point in each of the first five games this season versus the Americans.

Antonio Martorana sat out the second game of his four game, league imposed, suspension He is eligible to return to action March 13th.

Brayden Holberton can return to the lineup Saturday after serving out the final game of his suspension.







