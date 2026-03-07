Benson Bags Late Goal for Wild as Wenatchee Takes 4-1 Loss at Penticton Friday

PENTICTON, British Columbia - When the Wenatchee Wild stepped into the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday evening, they encountered a Penticton Vees team that was hunting for its 40th win of the season and ready for a high-flying start.

Wenatchee weathered an early storm, but the winds changed in the Vees' favor in the second period - three Penticton goals helped guide them to a 4-1 win over the Wild, with one matchup between the teams remaining this regular season. Wenatchee fell to 23-33-3-2 with the loss, nine points out of the Western Hockey League's final Western Conference playoff spot with seven games remaining, while the Vees climbed to 40-13-4-4, three points shy of clinching a B.C. Division championship.

The Vees set the pace early, with 20 shots in the opening period to three for Wenatchee, including the game's first 17 over the opening 10:19. Wenatchee got its first two shots on its first power play of the night, with the teams combining to finish 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

After Cal Conway turned aside the first 23 Penticton shots, the first two Vees goals came two minutes apart in the second - Louis Wehmann pitched home a second-chance goal off a rebound at 4:51, and Jacob Kvasnicka pitched home a chance from the right-wing circle at 6:51. Wehmann scored again with 3:04 remaining in the period, scoring a sharp-angle goal from the left wing on a drive to the net - though the goal light never turned on, replay confirmed Wehmann's second goal of the night.

Danis earned his goal 6:45 into the third, receiving an outlet pass through neutral ice from Callum Stone and staying a stride ahead of the backcheck before zipping his chance past Conway. The Wild got one back with 5:45 to play, with Levi Benson tapping home a chance at the post after Josh Toll was tripped up in the Vees' crease. Luka Shcherbyna also earned an assist on Benson's goal.

Wehmann finished with the only multi-goal game of the night, through Danis also earned a goal and an assist for his efforts. Conway picked up 38 saves in the loss, while Reyelts made 17 stops to earn his 27th victory of the year. Toll and Shcherbyna each extended their current point streaks to four consecutive games, assisting on Benson's goal.

Wenatchee finishes its home-and-home with Penticton on Saturday, with the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center set for 6 p.m. on '80s Night presented by Weinstein Beverage - live coverage is available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+.

