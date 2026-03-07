Noah Davidson Named Labels Player of the Month for February

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers announced Noah Davidson as the Labels Player of the Month for February on Friday, March 6th. Davidson was presented with a suit courtesy of Labels for Men ahead of the Tigers' matchup with the Rebels in Co-op Place.

Davidson, a 17-year-old product of Irvine, California recorded 10 goals and five assists for 15 points in 12 games during the month of February.

The 6-foot-3 216-pound left winger recorded three points on three separate occasions during the month of February, including his first career hat trick on February 24th in Edmonton. Davidson's hat trick helped lift the Tigers to a massive 10-6 win against the Oil Kings.

With 49 points (25G-20A) in 62 games, Davidson ranks sixth on the team in points, third on the team in goals and fourth for power play goals. Davidson currently sits sixth in the WHL for points among rookies, and fourth in the WHL for goals among rookies.

After being selected by the Tigers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft, Davidson signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers in June of 2025. He went on to represent the United States at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup alongside teammate Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, helping his nation to a gold medal.

While Davidson is not draft eligible until the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, he has made a splash at every level he has played so far from Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep to the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. As Davidson has become more comfortable at the WHL level he has become a dangerous weapon for the Tigers who now sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 45-9-5-3 record heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.







