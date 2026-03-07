Game Preview: Vees at Wild

Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees and Wenatchee Wild finish off a home-and-home in Washington tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (40-13-4-4) picked up their fifth straight home win last night taking down the Wild 4-1. Louie Wehmann had two goals while Matteo Danis extended his point streak to six games with a goal and an assist. AJ Reyelts stopped 17-of-18 shots he faced in the victory.

The Wild enter Saturday's matchup 23-33-3-2 on the year. They sit in second last in the Eastern Conference nine points out of the final playoff spot with seven games to go. The Wild are 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 games and have dropped two straight.

Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: Danis has a career high 53 points this season and 10 points over a six game point streak.

Fast Fact: The Vees magic number to clinch the BC Division is 1.5. If the Vees win tonight and both Kelowna and Prince George lose in any fashion the Vees will win the BC Division title.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting this season between the Vees and Wild. The Vees lead the season series 2-1 through three games.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 79 points (35g, 44a)

Ryden Evers- 70 points (31g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 67 points (22g, 45a)

Matteo Danis- 53 points (27g, 26a)

Brittan Alstead- 48 points (17g, 31a)

Wild

Josh Toll- 48 points (4g, 44a)

Luke Shcherbyna- 40 points (22g, 18a)

Mason Kraft- 36 points (11g, 25a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.