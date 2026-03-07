Chiefs Wrap Roadie with Second-Straight Game against Prince George Saturday

Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up their three-game road trip with the second game of a double-header against the Prince George Cougars Saturday night.

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: CN Centre

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







