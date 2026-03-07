Chiefs Wrap Roadie with Second-Straight Game against Prince George Saturday
Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up their three-game road trip with the second game of a double-header against the Prince George Cougars Saturday night.
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: CN Centre
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026
- Chiefs Wrap Roadie with Second-Straight Game against Prince George Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Open Important Weekend at Home against Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 7, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: March 7 vs Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Inch Closer to Playoff Spot - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans End Slide with Shootout Win over Seattle - Tri-City Americans
- Tomik Nets OT Winner for Giants in Thriller over Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Benson Bags Late Goal for Wild as Wenatchee Takes 4-1 Loss at Penticton Friday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Wrap Roadie with Second-Straight Game against Prince George Saturday
- Chiefs Can't Keep up with Cougars Friday, Fall, 5-1, on the Road
- Chiefs Seek First Win against Cougars in Important Weekend Double-Header
- Late Push Not Enough as McIntyre Tallies Two Points in Loss at Rockets
- February Ironworker of the Month: F Owen Martin