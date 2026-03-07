Game Preview: Game 63 at Oil Kings

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the eighth and final meeting between the top two Central Division clubs. Medicine Hat has a 4-2-0-1 record against Edmonton so far this season. The Tigers dominated their last meeting with the Oil Kings, scoring five goals in the third period to secure a 10-6 win in Rogers Place. Markus Ruck (2G, 9A) leads the team with 11 points against the Oil Kings this season.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 10 @ Edmonton 6 (Feb 24 2026) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 7 2025) SO

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Feb 4 2026) Medicine Hat 1 @ Edmonton 6 (Nov 1 2025)

Edmonton 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 16 2026) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 8 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Edmonton 2 (Jan 14 2026) SO

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

45-9-5-3 39-16-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 2nd East - 3rd

League - 3rd League - 5th

Home - 25-3-2-1 Home - 19-5-2-2

Away - 20-6-3-2 Away - 20-11-1-0

Last 10 - 9-0-1-0 Last 10 - 5-5-0-0

Streak - W9 Streak - W3

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

Power Play: 32.5% (1st) Power Play: 20.8% (14th)

Penalty Kill: 80.5% (5th) Penalty Kill: 79.7% (7th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Rebels 8-4 on Friday, March 6th in Co-op Place. Andrew Basha (1G, 2A) led the team with three points. Noah Davidson found the back of the net twice, while Cam Parr, Kade Stengrim, Veeti Väisänen, Markus Ruck, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each scored once. Carter Casey had a good night in net stopping 24 of 28 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck & Markus Ruck (94) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.70)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (42) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (75) Wins - Jordan Switzer (27)

PIMs - Cam Parr (98) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+58)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 94 (1st)

Markus Ruck - 94 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 80 (5th)

Bryce Pickford - 78 (T-9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 42 (2nd)

Liam Ruck - 39 (T-3rd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 75 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 55 (T-4th)

Jonas Woo - 54 (6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 18 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-2nd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 22 (T-8th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 8 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-4th)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 98 (8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +58 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +49 (7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.70 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 27 (1st)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Liam Ruck 13 Game Point Streak - 25 Points

Andrew Basha 13 Game Point Streak - 21 Points

Jonas Woo 9 Game Point Streak - 17 Points

Bryce Pickford 8 Game Point Streak - 16 Points

Markus Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 14 Points

Noah Davidson 6 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Bryce Pickford 7 Game Goal Streak - 9 Goals

Andrew Basha 4 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Markus Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 9 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Veeti Väisänen 100 Career Games Played 99 Career Games Played

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 45 Career Points

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Points 49 Career Points

Noah Davidson 50 Career Points 49 Career Points

Kadon McCann 200 Career Games Played 197 Career Games Played

Markus Ruck 100 Career Assists 96 Career Assists

Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 147 Career Assists

Carter Cunningham 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Red Deer Rebels 8-4 W VS Regina - Tue. Mar 10 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 W @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar 13 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Regina Pats 11-2 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 14 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Calgary Hitmen 8-3 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar 20 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Red Deer - Sat. Mar 21 7:00PM (MDT)







