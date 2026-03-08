Slough Sharks Come up Short in Fishing Derby

Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks saw their Fishing Derby series come to an end Saturday night, falling 5-3 to the Wheat City Walleye in Game 2, as the Walleye claimed the Fishing Derby title.

The Slough Sharks struck first midway through the opening period when Hudson Darby opened the scoring at 4:09, redirecting a shot by Trae Wilke. The Slough Sharks carried that lead late into the frame, but the Walleye answered in the final seconds as Jordan Gavin tied the game at 19:46.

Wheat City grabbed its first lead in the second period on a power play goal from Luke Mistelbacher at 6:09, sending the game into the third with the Walleye ahead 2-1.

The third period quickly turned into a back-and-forth battle. The Slough Sharks capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play when Trae Wilke buried the equalizer at 6:31. The Walleye responded just over a minute later as Jaxon Jacobson restored the lead at 7:37, before Chase Surkan followed with the eventual game-winning goal at 8:46.

The Slough Sharks kept pushing and pulled within one when Parker Rondeau scored at 11:59 with help from Marek Ročák, but the Walleye sealed the win with an insurance goal from Brady Turko at 14:48.

Both teams finished with 30 shots on goal, while Aiden Eskit made 25 saves for the Slough Sharks in the loss. The Slough Sharks went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Walleye finished 1-for-4. Lake Diefenbaker also held a slight edge in the faceoff circle, winning 29 draws to 26.

With the result, the Slough Sharks fall to 13-42-4-4 on the season. They'll look to bounce back in their next game on Wednesday, March 11 against Moose Jaw.







