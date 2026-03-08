Slough Sharks Come up Short in Fishing Derby
Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks saw their Fishing Derby series come to an end Saturday night, falling 5-3 to the Wheat City Walleye in Game 2, as the Walleye claimed the Fishing Derby title.
The Slough Sharks struck first midway through the opening period when Hudson Darby opened the scoring at 4:09, redirecting a shot by Trae Wilke. The Slough Sharks carried that lead late into the frame, but the Walleye answered in the final seconds as Jordan Gavin tied the game at 19:46.
Wheat City grabbed its first lead in the second period on a power play goal from Luke Mistelbacher at 6:09, sending the game into the third with the Walleye ahead 2-1.
The third period quickly turned into a back-and-forth battle. The Slough Sharks capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play when Trae Wilke buried the equalizer at 6:31. The Walleye responded just over a minute later as Jaxon Jacobson restored the lead at 7:37, before Chase Surkan followed with the eventual game-winning goal at 8:46.
The Slough Sharks kept pushing and pulled within one when Parker Rondeau scored at 11:59 with help from Marek Ročák, but the Walleye sealed the win with an insurance goal from Brady Turko at 14:48.
Both teams finished with 30 shots on goal, while Aiden Eskit made 25 saves for the Slough Sharks in the loss. The Slough Sharks went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Walleye finished 1-for-4. Lake Diefenbaker also held a slight edge in the faceoff circle, winning 29 draws to 26.
With the result, the Slough Sharks fall to 13-42-4-4 on the season. They'll look to bounce back in their next game on Wednesday, March 11 against Moose Jaw.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026
- Slough Sharks Come up Short in Fishing Derby - Swift Current Broncos
- Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Off-Ice Officials Supervisor McCrea Recognized with WHL Distinguished Service Award - WHL
- WHL, Oil Kings Honour Rob McCrea with WHL Distinguished Service Award - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Earn Crucial Two Points in Victory over Hurricanes - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Portland Retires Ken Yaremchuk's Jersey and Unveils Top Ten Winterhawks of All Time - Portland Winterhawks
- Noah Davidson Named Labels Player of the Month for February - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Vees at Wild - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 63 at Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Wrap Roadie with Second-Straight Game against Prince George Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Open Important Weekend at Home against Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 7, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: March 7 vs Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Inch Closer to Playoff Spot - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans End Slide with Shootout Win over Seattle - Tri-City Americans
- Tomik Nets OT Winner for Giants in Thriller over Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Benson Bags Late Goal for Wild as Wenatchee Takes 4-1 Loss at Penticton Friday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Slough Sharks Come up Short in Fishing Derby
- Late Comeback Falls Short for Slough Sharks in Game 1 of Fishing Derby
- Broncos Drop Tight Battle to Calgary
- Broncos Set for Three-Game Week Highlighted by Fishing Derby
- Strong Defensive Effort Earns Broncos OT Point against Edmonton