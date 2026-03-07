Game Day Hub: March 7 vs Everett

Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home to host the Everett Silvertips for the second matchup in as many games, with puck drop set for 6 p.m.

Be in your seats by 6 p.m. for the final commemoration of 50 Years of Hawkey, as the Top 10 Winterhawks of All Time are unveiled.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks opened the scoring early as Ryan Miller set up Alex Weiermair with a behind-the-back pass from behind the net, and Weiermair buried his team-leading 33rd goal of the season on Portland's first shot. The Everett Silvertips answered late in the first period when a point shot from Brek Liske found its way through traffic to tie the game at one.

Portland regained the lead in the second as Jordan Duguay fed a pass across the slot to Nathan Free, who blasted home a one-timer for his 14th power-play goal of the season. Everett captain Tarin Smith responded with a wrist shot from the left circle to even the score at two heading into the third.

In the final frame, Landon Dupont gave Everett its first lead by finishing a rebound from his own shot. Zackary Shantz added an insurance marker late, and Liske sealed the game with an empty-net goal for his second of the night, securing a 5-2 win for Everett.

Eyeing Everett

The Portland Winterhawks and Everett Silvertips meet for the fifth of six contests this season, as Portland has found quite a bit of success so far in the series against Everett, having won three out of the four previous meetings. The teams squared off last night in Everett, where the Silvertips' offense exploded in the third period to skate away with a 5-2 win.

The Silvertips enter tonight's matchup with an impressive 51-7-2-1 record and have already clinched a berth in the 2026 Western Hockey League playoffs, along with the U.S. Division title for the second consecutive year.

Everett continues to boast some powerful stat lines, led by Matias Vanhanen, who holds 81 points (19G, 62A), ranking fifth in the league. He's followed by five more Silvertips players who have surpassed the 50-point mark this season.

In net, Anders Miller leads the league in shutouts (4), goals-against average (2.21), and wins (27), while ranking second in save percentage (.915).

50 Years of Hawkey, presented by KOIN

The Portland Winterhawks continue commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice. The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been unveiled in alphabetical order throughout the season, with players highlighted in groups of 10.

Tonight, players ranked 10-1 will be introduced, honoring the influential figures who helped shape the team's legacy. Be in your seats by 6 p.m. for the pre-game ceremony, when the greatest Winterhawk of all time will be revealed.

Fans can expect to see the gold specialty jerseys worn during game action and are encouraged to wear their own gold gear. Stop by the team store outside Entry R to check out the newest merchandise and the 50th anniversary collection.

Want to get in on the celebration? Visit the jersey auction tables at Entry C to bid on the jerseys for the Top 10 players being named tonight.

