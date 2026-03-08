Game Day Hub: March 8 vs Tri-City

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home to host the Tri-City Americans for the final game of their three-in-three weekend. Join us at the Glass Palace as we celebrate Women of Hawkey.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, March 13 - Stick Tap to the Fans - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, March 15 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 10-1 - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, March 21 - Jersey off their Back - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks returned home to face the Everett Silvertips in a rematch from the previous night. After a physical, back-and-forth opening period, Nolan Chastko broke the deadlock midway through the frame to give Everett a 1-0 lead.

Portland responded shorthanded in the second when Will McLaughlin raced into the zone, slipped through his defender, and finished a highlight-reel goal to tie the game. Just 27 seconds later, Everett captain Tarin Smith restored the lead to send the Silvertips into the intermission ahead.

The Winterhawks stayed within striking distance behind a career-high 44 saves from Cruz Chase, but a third-period goal from Julius Miettinen gave Everett some breathing room. Alex Weiermair pulled Portland within one late, but an empty-net goal from Carter Bear sealed a 4-2 win for Everett.

Analyzing the Americans

The Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans meet for the fourth time this season, with Portland looking to even the season series as the Americans currently hold a 2-1 edge. In their last meeting, the Winterhawks skated away with a 3-1 win behind goals from Alex Weiermair, Max Pšenička, and Nathan Brown.

Tri-City enters tonight's matchup with a 26-30-4-1 record and sits just three points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Hockey League standings.

Women of Hawkey

Once the doors open, the excitement is just getting started! Enjoy a lively parade around the concourse featuring the Rosebuds Dance Team, check out featured local community groups from the Portland Rescue Mission - Shepherd's Door, and Breast Friends, and help us welcoming Portland's newest team, the Portland Cascade, to the Pacific Northwest!

As you explore, be sure to stop by the community group tables, and take in a live DJ mix from DJ LadyX before the puck drops.

As game time approaches, head to your seats for even more fun! Enjoy the national anthem performed by fan favorite Kyra Smith-Davis, cheer alongside in-game host Ally Osborne from KOIN and Portland's CW, and take in special messages from women in the Hawkey community!

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

STAY SOCIAL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.