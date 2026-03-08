Oil Kings Announce Curran out for Remainder of Season

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that 2006-born forward Max Curran has received surgery for an injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Curran joined the Oil Kings prior to this season and in 31 games for Edmonton, the 6'3 ¬Â³, 187lbs centre scored 14 goals and added 27 assists for 41 points. He also won 57.4% of his faceoffs this season. Curran also played for Team Czechia at the World Juniors this season, helping his country earn silver at the event.

Prior to his time in Edmonton, Curran spent two seasons with the Tri-City Americans where he scored 27 goals and added 79 assists for 106 points in 105 games.

Originally drafted in the fifth-round, 161st overall by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Curran's NHL rights were traded on March 6 at the Trade Deadline to the Calgary Flames. Curran is also committed to the University of Massachusetts in NCAA Division I for next season.

