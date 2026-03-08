Hawks Drop Tight Battle with 'Tips

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Will McLaughlin tallied his ninth goal of the season, and Alex Weiermair found the back of the net for the 34th time this year, while Cruz Chase posted a career-high 44 saves. Despite the effort, the Winterhawks fell to the Silvertips by a final score of 4-2.

Game #61: Portland (2) vs. Everett (4)

SOG: POR (34) - EVT (48)

PP: POR (0/2) - EVT (0/3)

Saves: Chase (44) - Miller (32)

SCORING:

EVT - Nolan Chastko (8) from Jesse Heslop

POR - Will McLaughlin (9) from Sam Spehar and Carter Matthews (short handed)

EVT - Tarin Smith (12) from Jesse Heslop and Jaxsin Vaughan

EVT - Julius Miettenen (31) from Matias Vanhanen and Landon Dupont

POR - Alex Weiermair (34) from Max Pšenička and Ryan Miller

EVT - Carter Bear (34) from Matias Vanhanen (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks returned home to face the Everett Silvertips in a rematch from the previous night. The opening frame featured a back-and-forth battle with plenty of physical play, but Everett broke through at the 10:15 mark when Nolan Chastko scored his eighth goal of the season to give the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

Portland evened the score when Will McLaughlin entered the zone shorthanded with speed, slipped the puck through the legs of his defender, and finished with a highlight-reel goal for his ninth tally of the season. However, Everett regained the lead just 27 seconds later as captain Tarin Smith found the back of the net, sending the Silvertips into the second intermission ahead by one.

The Winterhawks stayed within reach thanks to a strong performance from goaltender Cruz Chase, who made a career-high 44 saves. Everett extended its lead in the third with a goal from veteran forward Julius Miettinen to create some separation. Portland pulled Chase for the extra attacker, and Alex Weiermair ripped a shot from the point to cut the deficit to one. Still, Everett sealed the game with an empty-net goal from Carter Bear to secure a 4-2 victory.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks are set to play their third game in as many days as they host the Tri-City Americans at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with puck drop set for 4 p.m.

