Oil Kings Earn Statement Win over Tigers Behind Sotheran's Four Points

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - It was an entertaining affair at Rogers Place on Saturday as the Edmonton Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers played their eighth and final meeting of the season series.

In this one the Oil Kings grabbed a statement 6-1 win, extending their winning streak to four games.

Things didn't take long to get interesting in the hockey game as through the first seven and a half minutes of the game, each team had two powerplays, and each team scored one. Bryce Pickford scored for Medicine Hat, while Ethan MacKenzie's 21st of the year tied it up for the Oil Kings. The pace of the period remained high as Edmonton outshot Medicine Hat 11-10 in the frame.

In the second, more back-and-forth action took place, but it was the Oil Kings capitalizing as Landon Hanson scored four and a half minutes into the frame to give Edmonton the 2-1 lead. Then it was Carter Sotheran to make it 3-1 at the 12:03 mark of the second.

Edmonton kept the pressure on in the third, getting the game to 4-1 off an Aaron Obobaifo goal and the Oil Kings wouldn't look back. Obobaifo and Hanson scored on late powerplays for the Oil Kings to make it 6-1 as they tie up the eight game season series with Medicine Hat.

Sotheran led the way for Edmonton with four points, while Hanson had three points in the win as the Oil Kings reach 40 wins for the seventh time in team history.

Parker Snell made 25 saves for his third consecutive win.

