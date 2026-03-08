Cougars Complete Weekend Sweep of Chiefs

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars completed a weekend sweep of the Spokane Chiefs with a 4-3 victory Saturday night at the CN Centre.

Brock Souch scored twice to lead the Cougars, while Terik Parascak and Carson Carels also found the back of the net. Josh Ravensbergen earned the win in goal, stopping 25 of 28 shots.

Prince George opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first period during four-on-four play. Carson Carels set up Brock Souch with a perfect pass to the left circle, where Souch buried his 25th goal of the season to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Spokane responded on the power play at 11:32, when Rhett Sather blasted a one-timer from the point to tie the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Cougars took control in the second period. Terik Parascak restored the lead at 8:38 on the power play, redirecting a Carson Carels pass past Carter Esler to make it 2-1. Just minutes later, Carels extended the lead to 3-1 with a sharp shot from the high slot during four-on-four play. Parascak recorded the assist on the goal, moving into second all-time in Cougars franchise history with 261 career points.

Prince George continued the pressure late in the period. Brock Souch forced a turnover in the offensive zone before slipping the puck five-hole on Esler for his second of the night, making it 4-1 at 16:01.

Spokane pushed back in the third period. Ossie McIntyre scored at 9:26 to cut the deficit, and Tyus Sparks added another with the net empty at 18:54, but the Cougars held on to secure the 4-3 victory.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.