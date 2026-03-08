Vees Earn 22nd Road Win in Wenatchee
Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees scored three goals in six minutes in the first period on their way to a 5-3 victory in Wenatchee on Saturday night.
The Vees climb to 41-13-4-4 on the season.
Wenatchee opened the scoring on a five-on-three powerplay but the Vees answered with goals from Matteo Danis, Louie Wehmann and Cal Stone to put them up 3-1 after the opening 20 minutes.
The Wild got back into the game with two early second period goals from Caelan Joudrey on the powerplay and Aiden Grossklaus to make it 3-3.
Tristan Petersen gave the Vees the lead back, jamming home a loose rebound for his 18th of the season to make the score 4-3 heading into the final frame.
Penticton would finish off the scoring with Wehmann's second of the night to make the final 5-3.
Penticton now needs one point to clinch the BC Division. Their next opportunity is Tuesday night in Prince George.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 49
Wild- 30
Scoring:
Vees- Louie Wehmann (2), Cal Stone, Matteo Danis, Tristan Petersen
Wild- Mason Kraft, Caelan Joudrey, Aiden Grossklaus
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/0
Wild- 2/6
Goaltending:
Vees- Ethan McCallum - 16/19, AJ Reyelts - 11/11
Wild- Tobias Tvrznik 22/25, Cal Conway- 22/24
Up Next: The Vees stay on the road, heading off to Prince George on Tuesday for a 7:00PM puck drop.
