Cougars Clinch 2026 WHL Playoff Berth with 5-1 Win over Chiefs

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - For the fifth consecutive season, the Prince George Cougars are headed to the WHL Playoffs.

The Cougars clinched their playoff berth with a convincing 5-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs Friday night at the CN Centre. Aiden Foster, Dawson Seitz, Kooper Gizowski, Brock Souch, and Terik Parascak all scored for Prince George, while goaltender Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding, making 28 saves on 29 shots. Thirteen of those saves came during a busy second period.

"Rav was excellent for us, especially in the second, but also in the third with how many breakaways they had," said GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb following the win. "Those are game-changers and he kept us in it until we got our power-play going in the third, and that was the game."

The Cougars opened the scoring early after Spokane goaltender Carter Esler misplayed the puck behind his net. The line of Brock Souch, Terik Parascak, and Aiden Foster capitalized, with Foster burying a shot from the slot for his 13th goal of the season.

Prince George doubled their lead late in the period. At 18:53, Riley Ashe delivered a terrific no-look pass from below the goal line to Dawson Seitz, who hammered home a one-timer to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Spokane pushed back in the second period, outshooting the Cougars 14-2. The Chiefs cut the lead to one on the power play when Owen Martin jammed home a loose puck at 3:01 to make it 2-1.

Despite the heavy pressure, Ravensbergen was sensational in the Cougars crease, turning aside several quality chances to preserve the lead heading into the third period.

Prince George regained momentum early in the final frame. Just two minutes in, Kooper Gizowski tipped home a shot to restore the Cougars' two-goal lead.

Moments later, Spokane forward Assanali Sarkenov received a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit to the head on Koy Funk. The Cougars made the Chiefs pay on the extended power play.

Brock Souch tapped in his 24th goal of the season at 3:42, and Terik Parascak followed with a milestone marker, scoring his 100th career WHL goal on a beautiful passing play from Souch and Gizowski.

Even while short-handed, Spokane generated a breakaway opportunity during the power play, but Ravensbergen shut the door with a big save on 20-year-old Logan Wormald. Later in the period, the San Jose Sharks first-round pick denied Prince George product Chase Harrington on another breakaway.

The Cougars closed out the 5-1 victory, earning their 37th win of the season and officially punching their ticket to the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night at the CN Centre, with puck drop set for 6:00 PM.







