Warriors Heading North for Final Showdown in Saskatoon

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SASKATOON, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors head north this evening to take on the Saskatoon Blades in their final matchup of the regular season.

On Tuesday, the Warriors concluded their regular-season series against the Blades with a 4-2 win. The team posted a 3-1 record over the Hitmen this season. Brady Ness, Connor Schmidt, Nolan Paquette, and Kash Andresen tallied goals for the Warriors. Chase Wutzke recorded 33 saves on 35 shots. The Warriors went one for two on the power play and zero for one on the penalty kill.

With his goal on Tuesday, Captain Brady Ness has more than tripled his previous season-high in goals, assists, and points in eight fewer games. Connor Schmidt's goal marked his first goal since January 17.

The last time the teams met was the Warriors' Teddy Bear Toss night on December 13, when the Saskatoon Blades earned a narrow 1-goal win over the Warriors. On that night, the Blades tallied two goals in the final 3:06 of the final period to come away with the win. Kash Andresen scored the opening goal for the Warriors just 30 seconds into the game to send the teddy bears flying.

The Saskatoon Blades are 31-25-4-2 on the season, coming off a narrow 3-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels at home on Wednesday. David Lewandowski leads the Blades with 16 goals and 59 points. In net, Evan Gardner has appeared in four games this season with a record of 1-1, a save percentage of .878, and a 3.74 goals against average.

