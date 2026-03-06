Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

G2 Construction Wiener Dog Race

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans dropped their twelve game in a row with a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Giants Tuesday night. The two teams were tied 1-1 after one and two periods, but the Giants scored twice in 1:35 to take a 3-1 lead in the third period. Gavin Garland and Alexander Laing scored for the Americans, who tied a franchise record for longest losing streak with the final.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Thunderbirds in the 2025-26 season. Tri-City opened the season against the Thunderbirds on September 20, a 6-3 loss on the road. The next meeting came December 14, a 4-3, seven-round shootout win for the Americans. Seattle then took both ends of a home-and-home February 13 and 14 by 4-1 and 2-1 scores. The season series wraps up tomorrow in Kent.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Record: 25-29-4-1 Record: 25-26-5-3

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 9th

Goals For: 164 Goals for: 194

Goals Against: 208 Goals Against: 219

Power Play: 16.3% (30/184) Power Play: 16.1% (31/193)

Penalty Kill: 76.3% (135/177) Penalty Kill: 76.1% (169/222)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (24-32-56) Cameron Schmidt (43-36-89)

Connor Dale (23-32-55) Antonio Martorana (23-27-50)

Gavin Garland (14-29-43) Noah Kosick (15-34-49)

