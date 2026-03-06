Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 6, 2026
Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Friday, March 6, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
G2 Construction Wiener Dog Race
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans dropped their twelve game in a row with a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Giants Tuesday night. The two teams were tied 1-1 after one and two periods, but the Giants scored twice in 1:35 to take a 3-1 lead in the third period. Gavin Garland and Alexander Laing scored for the Americans, who tied a franchise record for longest losing streak with the final.
VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between the Americans and Thunderbirds in the 2025-26 season. Tri-City opened the season against the Thunderbirds on September 20, a 6-3 loss on the road. The next meeting came December 14, a 4-3, seven-round shootout win for the Americans. Seattle then took both ends of a home-and-home February 13 and 14 by 4-1 and 2-1 scores. The season series wraps up tomorrow in Kent.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Record: 25-29-4-1 Record: 25-26-5-3
Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 9th
Goals For: 164 Goals for: 194
Goals Against: 208 Goals Against: 219
Power Play: 16.3% (30/184) Power Play: 16.1% (31/193)
Penalty Kill: 76.3% (135/177) Penalty Kill: 76.1% (169/222)
Leading Scorers Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (24-32-56) Cameron Schmidt (43-36-89)
Connor Dale (23-32-55) Antonio Martorana (23-27-50)
Gavin Garland (14-29-43) Noah Kosick (15-34-49)
Around the Concourse:
Gesa Autograph Booth: Cruz Pavao
Jersey Auction: Online Dash Auction
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch
Television: SWX
