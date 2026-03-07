Rockets Fall to Giants, 4-3, in Overtime

Published on March 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets picked up a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Giants Friday Night at Prospera Place. Tij Iginla and Vojtech Cihar both picked up a goal and an assist in the loss. The loss marked the Rockets' first loss against Vancouver this season. With the point earned in the overtime loss, the Kelowna Rockets have officially clinched their spot in the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

GAME SUMMARY

The Kelowna Rockets opened the scoring midway through the first period when, at 8:52, Tij Iginla (38) finished a beautiful passing play with Vojtech Cihar and Carson Wetsch. The goal gave Kelowna a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

The Vancouver Giants responded in the second period when Joe Iginla (13) wristed one over Boettiger's glove to tie the game. Ty Halaburda (28) answered and restored the Rockets' lead at 11:40. Tomas Poletin picked up an assist on the goal in his first game back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. The Giants answered late in the frame when Kaleb Hartmann (5) scored at 18:26 to send the game into the third period tied 2-2.

The Giants grabbed the lead early in the third period as Colton Gerrior (8) scored at 6:46. Kelowna continued to push and found the equalizer late when Cihar (7) beat the goaltender glove side at 15:18 to tie the game. The game remained tied and required overtime.

In overtime, both teams traded chances, but just 1:50 into the extra frame, it was Tobias Tomik (12) who scored to give the Giants the 4-3 victory.

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 41-31 on the night. Harrison Boettiger made 27 saves for the Rockets, including several key stops in the second period when Vancouver was applying heavy pressure.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 41 | Vancouver 31

Power Play: Kelowna 0/1 | Vancouver 0/1

Faceoffs: Kelowna 40 | Vancouver 36

UP NEXT

The Kelowna Rockets will remain at Prospera Place Saturday Night as they take on the Victoria Royals at 6:05 pm PST. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com. The Rockets will then head on the road to play the Giants on Sunday Night in Vancouver at 4:00pm. That game is available to watch for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard.







