Rockets Host Chiefs in Potential First Round Preview

Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets will take on the Spokane Chiefs for the fifth and final time of the season on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. PST, as the Chiefs make their way to Kelowna. The matchup carries added significance, as it would mark a potential first-round playoff preview if the standings remain unchanged for the rest of the season. Kelowna dropped the first meeting of the year against Spokane but has responded strongly, winning the last three contests in the season series.

KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets enter this matchup having won six of their last seven games and will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday night. As the playoffs approach, Kelowna is focused on continuing its climb up the Western Conference standings.

Offensively, Tij Iginla (36G, 35A) continues to drive the attack. Iginla has recorded points in 20 of his last 21 games and boasts the highest points-per-game rate in the WHL, cementing himself as one of the league's most dangerous scoring threats. Ty Halaburda (27G, 34A) has made an immediate impact since being acquired midseason from the Vancouver Giants, while Carson Wetsch (21G, 44A) remains a consistent playmaker. Shane Smith (27G, 32A) and Tomas Poletin (19G, 12A) remain sidelined with upper-body injuries but are nearing their return.

Mazden Leslie (16G, 41A) has been a standout player on the blue line, recording points in 19 of his last 23 games and ranking eighth among WHL defensemen in scoring. Parker Alcos (5G, 20A) has added stability and offensive upside since arriving in Kelowna, joining Keith McInnis (7G, 23A), Nate Corbet (3G, 9A), and Rowan Guest (0G, 24A) - who tallied four assists last weekend - to round out a dependable and physical defensive core.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger (3.02 GAA, .904 SV%) has carried the bulk of the workload this season, while Josh Banini (3.40 GAA, .890 SV%) has won three of his last four starts. Strong goaltending has been a key factor in Kelowna's recent 6-1-0-0 stretch.

Special teams could prove pivotal in this contest. The Rockets' powerplay is clicking at 22.77% and has shown flashes of dominance, while the penalty kill sits at 79.25% and has allowed just one power-play goal over the last seven games.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 4th in the Western Conference (33-19-5-2)

Spokane Chiefs: 5th in the Western Conference (32-26-1-0)

SPOKANE CHIEFS

The Spokane Chiefs enter Prospera Place as one of the hottest teams in the WHL, bringing a six-game winning streak into town. They are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, February 28.

Up front, Spokane is led by 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Tyus Sparks (25G, 31A). Veteran overage forward Logan Wormald (21G, 35A) is tied for the team lead with 56 points. Chase Harrington (24G, 27A), Coco Armstrong (21G, 19A), and Winnipeg Jets third-round pick Owen Martin (21G, 26A) round out the Chiefs' leading scorers.

Defensively is where Spokane has truly excelled, allowing the seventh-fewest goals in the WHL this season. 2027 NHL Draft-eligible Rhett Sather (10G, 28A) leads the defensive core in scoring. St. Louis Blues draft pick Will McIsaac (7G, 22A) and Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Nathan Mayes (2G, 11A) headline the blue line, with Owen Schoettler (1G, 17A) adding further depth.

In net, 2027 NHL Draft-eligible Carter Esler (2.81 GAA, .904 SV%) leads the Chiefs with 20 wins and is regarded as one of the top young goaltenders in the WHL. German netminder Linus Vieillard (2.98 GAA, .893 SV%) provides support between the pipes.

Special teams have been a contrast for Spokane. The Chiefs sit with the league's lowest-ranked powerplay at 13.88%, but their penalty kill has been strong at 79.84%, ranking eighth best in the WHL.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Head-to-Head Season Series

Kelowna vs. Spokane - Rockets lead 3-1

Game 1: Friday, September 19th, 2025 (vs Spokane) - Spokane won 8-2

Game 2: Saturday, November 15th, 2025 (vs Spokane) - Kelowna won 7-1

Game 3: Wednesday, November 26th, 2025 (at Spokane) - Kelowna won 6-1

Game 4: Saturday, November 29th, 2025 (at Spokane) - Kelowna won 4-1

Last 10 games

Kelowna: 7-3-0-0

Spokane: 8-2-0-0

Special teams

Kelowna: PP 22.77% | PK 79.25%

Spokane: PP 13.88% | PK 79.84%

POWER RANKINGS:

Kelowna currently sits fourth in the week twenty-two power rankings

Spokane currently sits 10th in the week twenty-two power rankings

HOME AND AWAY COMPARISON:

The Rockets are 32-19-5-2, including a 15-7-4-2 record at the Prospera Place. On the road this year, the Rockets have an 18-12-1-0 record.

The Chiefs are 32-26-1-0, including a 15-14-1-0 record at home. On the road this year, the Chiefs have a 17-12-0-0 record.

UPCOMING MILESTONES:

#25 Jaxon Kehrig - 3 games away from 100 career games.

#4 Mazden Leslie - 3 points away from 250 career points.

#23 Hayden Paupanekis - 4 points away from 100 career points.

ROCKETS INJURY REPORT:

#7 Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

#9 Shane Smith - UBI (Day-to-Day)

#10 Tomas Poletin - UBI (Day-to-Day)

#29 Hiroki Gojsic - LBI (Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Kelowna continues their three-game homestand this weekend, first hosting the Vancouver Giants on Friday, February 27, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. PST. The Rockets will then welcome the Victoria Royals on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. PST for the second game of the homestand. Tickets for both matchups are available at selectyourtickets.com.

Kelowna will then hit the road to wrap up the weekend with a Sunday afternoon showdown against the Giants in Vancouver, with puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PST. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen live to 104.7 the Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.