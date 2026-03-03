Chiefs Netminder Esler Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for February

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced Spokane Chiefs netminder

Carter Esler has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Esler, a 17-year-old product of Okotoks, Alta., went 8-1-0-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average, .931 save percentage, and one shutout during the month of February.

The second-year puckstopper turned aside 217 of the 233 shots sent his way during February, appearing in the crease for 540 minutes for the Chiefs.

On four occasions, Esler allowed no more than one goal. He strung together seven consecutive victories to end the month, helping the Chiefs storm up the Western Conference standings and into fifth place.

Esler's lone shutout of the month came Friday, February 27, as he made 23 saves in a 3-0 road win over the Tri-City Americans at Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash.

His busiest outing of the month came the game prior, when he made 28 saves on 31 shots as the Chiefs edged the Victoria Royals by a 4-3 score on Wednesday, February 25, at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane.

In his second season with the Chiefs, Esler has appeared in a career high 36 games, going 20-15-0-0 with a 2.81 GAA, .904 SV%, and four shutouts. His four shutouts are tied for first in the WHL with Anders Miller of the Everett Silvertips and Logan Edmonstone of the Kamloops Blazers.

Born November 28, 2008, Esler is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Esler was previously recognized as Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for January 19, 2026.

Originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Esler has earned a career record of 30-21-1-0 with a 2.95 GAA, .901 SV%, and four shutouts.

He helped the Chiefs advance to the 2025 WHL Championship Series, claiming the Western Conference crown.

Heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, the Chiefs (32-26-1-0) rank fifth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Chiefs visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (33-19-5-2) Wednesday, March 4 (7:05 p.m. PT), at Prospera Place. Watch all the action

FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month

September / October: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades







