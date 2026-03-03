Warriors Looking for Win over Hitmen as Playoff-Push Ramps Up

Published on March 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Penticton Vees handed the Warriors the first loss in franchise history on Saturday night as the team looks to get back in the win column tonight when the Calgary Hitmen return to the Hangar for the final time this regular season. With the Red Deer Rebels' win over the Swift Current Broncos, the Warriors have fallen back into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, only one point out of a playoff spot.

Steven Steranka scored the lone Warriors goal on Saturday night. The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and zero for one on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke made 35 saves on 38 shots. The Warriors tallied 14 shots on goal in the game.

With an assist on Saturday night, Colt Carter inched closer to breaking Nathan Paetsch's record of most points by a 16-year-old defenceman in franchise history. Paetsch's record is nine goals and 44 points through 68 games played in the 1999-2000 WHL season. Carter has amassed eight goals and 36 points through 53 games played, only nine points away from holding the title.

In their three previous meetings with the Hitmen this season, the Warriors are 2-1. Their only loss came last month in Calgary and was a narrow 5-4 loss. Calgary took a three-goal lead by the end of the first period. The Warriors responded in the remainder of the game to eventually take a one-goal lead with just over half of the final frame remaining. Calgary tallied the game-tying goal just four minutes later before notching the game-winning goal on the power play with under four minutes to play.

The Calgary Hitmen are 33-16-8-1 on the season and are coming off an 8-3 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers last weekend. In their last 10 games, the Hitmen are 5-3-2-0. Hunter Aura leads the Hitmen with four points against the Warriors this season, followed closely by Kale Dach, Landon Amrhein, and Ty Meunier, who have all recorded three points each. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2026

Warriors Looking for Win over Hitmen as Playoff-Push Ramps Up - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.