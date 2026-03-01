Warriors Fall to Vees on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors battled but fell to the Penticton Vees in Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday.

After the halfway mark of the opening frame, Matteo Danis got the Vees on the board. After some pushing and shoving in front of the net just past the 14:00 of the period, Connor Schmidt and Brady Birnie were assessed matching minor penalties for roughing. Neither team could capitalize while playing four-on-four and the Warriors took the one goal deficit into the first intermission.

Brady Birnie opened the second period scoring on the power play following a tripping call to Riley Thorpe just before the halfway mark. Steven Steranka struck back to get the Warriors on the board with his fifth goal of the season to bring the Warriors within one heading into the second intermission.

As with the previous periods, Penticton opened the scoring, this time just past the three minute mark. Following a hooking call to Penticton's Sean Burick, the Warriors landed on their first power play of the game, but were unable to break through the Vees' penalty kill.

With just over two minutes remaining after Chase Wutzke was pulled for the extra attacker, Jacob Kvasnicka added the Vees' fourth goal into the empty net.

The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and zero for one on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 35 saves on 38 shots. Across the ice, Ethan McCallum made 13 saves on 14 shots. The loss to the Vees leaves the Warriors with a 1-5 record against the BC Division this season.

The Warriors are back in action on Tuesday night to take on the Calgary Hitmen. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







