Spokane Chiefs Announce Saturday's Game vs Tri-City Officially Sold Out
Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs announced the Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging versus the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, February 28th is officially sold out at 10,366 tickets sold. Saturday night's game is presented by Key 101 FM and NonStop Local. Doors open at 3:30 PM for the Spokane Women's Hockey Community Exhibition game, with puck drop at 6:05 PM for the Chiefs vs. Americans. The Chiefs game is available to watch FREE on Victory+ or on SWX.
The Spokane Chiefs will be wearing specialty Chiefs Fight Cancer jerseys which will be auctioned off at the game with a portion of proceeds benefitting Every Woman Can PNW. Spokane Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler game-worn Chiefs Fight Cancer Pads as well as autographed locker nameplates, game pucks, and mini-sticks are all available for auction online here.
The game marks the Chiefs' fourth sellout of the season and second weekend home game in a row that has sold out, (November 22 vs. the Victoria Royals, December 27 vs. Wenatchee Wild, February 20 vs. Vancouver Giants), and their fifth crowd of over 10,000 fans, which leads the Western Hockey League.
Spokane has 4 home games remaining between now and March 22, 2026. Tickets for all home games are available through TicketsWest by visiting www.spokanechiefs.com.
