Giants Can't Solve Sklenicka, Fall, 4-1, to T-Birds

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants battle the Seattle Thunderbirds

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants battle the Seattle Thunderbirds

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants fired 39 shots on goaltender Marek Sklenicka on Friday night, but only beat him once in a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds at Langley Events Centre.

In what was the return for Giants captain Ryan Lin from a 14-game absence, the Giants came out like their hair was on fire, earning a 1-0 lead and 12-4 edge in shots on goal after the first period. Seattle responded with two second periods goals, then added a power play marker and empty-netter in the third period to secure the win.

Vancouver falls to 21-34-1-2 (45 points), while Seattle improves to 24-26-4-3 (55 points), currently three points out of the playoffs.

Tobias Tomik had the lone goal for Vancouver.

Noah Kosick, Sawyer Mayes, Coster Dunn and Cameron Schmidt had the tallies for the Thunderbirds.

GAME SUMMARY

The Giants were all over Seattle to start the game, finishing checks all over the ice and forcing turnovers with their forecheck.

At the 15:11 mark of the first period, they were rewarded for their strong play, after Jakob Oreskovic drew multiple defenders to him in the left circle before passing back to the slot to Tomik for the one-timer and Tomik's 11th of the season.

Sklenicka made 11 first period saves to keep the Giants lead to just 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Vancouver started the second period strong as well, but this time Seattle scored against the run of the play - tying the game at the 3:23 mark off a passing play between Kosick, Schmidt and Dunn.

The T-Birds grabbed their first lead of the game midway through the middle frame off the stick of Mayes, who lifted the puck over Pyne from right in front of the net after a between the legs drop pass from Ethan Bibeau.

Midway through the third period, the Giants were called for holding in the offensive zone, which lead to a Seattle power play goal from Dunn, to stretch the visitors lead to 3-1.

Vancouver started to pour it on later in the final frame, including a couple of partial breakaways for Adam Tiltbach and additional high danger shots with the goalie pulled, but Sklenicka made multiple big time stops.

Schmidt added an empty net goal for the Thunderbirds with 52 seconds remaining in the game to make the final score 4-1. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 12/13/14 = 39 | SEA - 4/14/9 = 27

PP: VAN - 0 /3 | SEA - 1 /4

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | SEA - 30 3 STARS

1st: SEA - Marek Sklenicka - 38 Saves on 39 Shots

2nd: VAN - Tobias Tomik - 1G, 6 SOG

3rd: SEA - Sawyer Mayes - 1G, 4 SOG, +1 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (23 saves / 26 shots)

Seattle: WIN - Marek Sklenicka (38 saves / 39 shots) THEY SAID IT

"First period, we probably let them off the hook a little bit. That's a period with how good we were, you'd like to be in a position where you're up two or maybe even three...any time you get 39, 40 shots on net, you've got a to find a way to capitalize and convert on some of those. You're not going to win too many games only scoring one goal. That was kind of the story tonight." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants take on Kamloops on the road on Saturday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, February 28 Kamloops Sandman Centre 6:00 PM

Tuesday, March 3 Tri-City Toyota Center 7:05 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

