Gizowski Scores Twice, Cougars Storm Back but Fall, 4-3, in Prince Albert

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE ALBERT, SK - The Prince George Cougars delivered a valiant effort but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders, Saturday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Kooper Gizowski scored twice in the setback, including his 30th goal of the season. Townes Kozicky also found the back of the net. Alex Levshyn stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Josh Ravensbergen, who made 13 saves on 17 shots.

It was a breathtaking opening 20 minutes in Prince Albert, with both teams trading quality chances. Ravensbergen and Michal Orsulak stood tall in their respective creases. The Cougars earned two power plays and outshot the Raiders 11-7 in the first period.

The game opened up in the second frame. Just as a Raider power play expired, Daxon Rudolph fired a shot from the right point to give Prince Albert a 1-0 lead at 4:09. At 7:01, Justice Christensen blasted a shot off the inside of the post and in to make it 2-0.

The Cougars answered quickly. After Gizowski was stopped by Orsulak, Kozicky located a loose puck underneath the Raider netminder and slid home his third of the season at 7:25.

Prince Albert responded with two goals 12 seconds apart. Jonah Siverston wired a shot from the slot past Ravensbergen at 8:15, and Riley Boychuk followed shortly after to make it 4-1. The Boychuk goal ended Ravensbergen's night, as Levshyn entered in relief looking to spark momentum.

The Cougars pushed back before the period ended. Gizowski ripped home his 29th of the season at 13:48 to cut the deficit to 4-2. Prince George continued to apply pressure late in the frame but trailed by two through 40 minutes.

The third period featured a tremendous effort from the Cougars. They generated several quality looks, including a Brock Souch shot that rang off the crossbar. At the other end, Levshyn was sharp, turning aside every shot he faced in the final frame.

With the net empty and on a 6-on-4 power play, Gizowski struck again to complete the hat trick and pull the Cougars within one at 4-3. Unfortunately, that was as close as Prince George would come, as they wrapped up their season-long road trip with a 5-3 record.

The Cougars now return home for a six-game homestand, which begins Friday against the Spokane Chiefs.







