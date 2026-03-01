Fast-Starting Royals Defeat Winterhawks

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Victoria, B.C. - A three-goal first period from the Victoria Royals helped lift the home side to victory over the Portland Winterhawks in the rubber match of a weekend series, 7-3.

Game #58: Portland (3) vs. Victoria (7)

SOG: POR (30) - VIC (26)

PP: POR (0/6) - VIC (3/5)

SAVES: Štěbeták (19) - Eskit (18), Pilon (9)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

VIC - Nolan Stewart (13) from Health Nelson and Caleb Matthews (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (32) from Ryan Miller and Carter Matthews (short handed)

VIC - Timofei Runtso (11) from Ludovic Perreault and Roan Woodward (power play)

VIC - Max Silver (3) from Cruz Walktze

VIC - Roan Woodward (31) from Miles Cooper and Reggie Newman (power play)

POR - Reed Brown (16) from Ryan Miller and Alex Weiermair

VIC - Caleb Matthews (9) from Nolan Stewart and Ludovic Perreault

VIC - Miles Cooper (9) from Reggie Newman and Heath Nelson

POR - Alessandro Domenichelli (1)

VIC - Reggie Newman (12) from Heath Nelson and Miles Cooper (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Looking for the weekend sweep, the Winterhawks took the ice after a 3-2 victory last night. However, it was the Victoria Royals scoring first in the Saturday matchup. The home team quickly took a 1-0 lead before Alex Weiermair converted on another shorthanded opportunity after some fantastic passing from Carter Matthews and Ryan Miller. Victoria then blasted ahead with two more goals to close out the first period, and another in the first minute of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

With seven minutes gone in the second period, Reed Brown answered on another incredible cross-ice feed from Miller to put the Hawks within two. But again, the Royals were always ready with the next goal, as they tallied the next two.

In the third period, Alessandro Domenichelli rifled home a wrist shot from the top of the circle for his first career Western Hockey League goal. Despite the great effort, the Victoria lead was too much to overcome, and an empty netter made it the 7-3 final.

UP NEXT:

Portland takes on a busy weekend of U.S. Division play, starting with a road matchup against Everett on Friday, March 6.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.