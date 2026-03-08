Portland Retires Ken Yaremchuk's Jersey and Unveils Top Ten Winterhawks of All Time

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, March 7, the Top Ten Winterhawks of All Time on its Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time list. During a pregame ceremony, ten players were honored with a customized Gold 50th Anniversary Jersey.

As a group of ten, they played 2,186 WHL games, scoring 1,311 WHL goals and 3,113 WHL points, while holding 12 franchise records. They went on to play 6,510 NHL games, tallying 4,224 points. Two have won an Olympic medal, and two are members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In addition to being named the greatest Winterhawk of All Time, Ken Yaremchuk's number 15 jersey was retired by the organization and raised to the rafters of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Yaremchuk is one of two players in franchise history to post two 50-goal, three 50-assist, and three 100-point seasons. He set the franchise record for most goals (35), assists (72), and points (107) by a 16-year-old. He was named a WHL First Team All-Star in 1981-82 and a WHL Second Team All-Star in 1982-83. Yaremchuk, from Edmonton, Alberta, appeared in both the 1982 and 1983 Memorial Cup Tournaments, including winning a Memorial Cup with Portland in 1983.

The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Yaremchuk seventh overall in the 1982 NHL Draft, and he appeared in 235 NHL games in his career. He also represented Canada in the 1988 Olympics.

The Top Ten Winterhawks are:

1) Ken Yaremchuk

2) Cam Neely

3) Ty Rattie

4) Adam Deadmarsh

5) Perry Turnbull

6) Brenden Morrow

7) Dennis Holland

8) Wayne Babych

9) Marian Hossa

10) Glen Wesley

For additional information on each player, you can read more about them below, courtesy of Winterhawks Team Historian, Andy Kemper:

1 - Ken Yaremchuk

Birthplace: Edmonton, AB

Date of Birth: 1/1/64

Years in Portland: 1979-83

Regular Season Stats: 210 GP, 144-280-424, 362 PIM

Playoff Stats: 40 GP, 24-44-68, 48 PIM

In the Top 10 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 144 (T-6th), A 280 (2nd), Points 424 (3rd), Points per game 2.02 (2nd).

One of two players to post two 50-goals, three 50-assists and 3 100-point seasons in franchise history.

Set franchise records for goals (35), assists (72) and points (107) by a 16-year-old player in 1980-81.

Holds franchise record for most points in one period with five on 1/27/82 at Medicine Hat.

Tied for the franchise record with four overtime winning goals in his career.

Named WHL First Team All-star in 1981-82 and WHL Second Team All-star in 1982-83.

In the Top 10 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 24 (T-8th), A 44 (T-5th), Points 68 (8th).

Appeared in both the 1982 and 1983 Memorial Cup Tournaments with Portland, posting 5-11-16 in 7 games played, named to tournament all-star team in 1983.

Drafted in 1st round, 7th overall, by Chicago in 1982 NHL Entry Draft.

Appeared in 235 NHL games with Chicago and Toronto, posting 36-56-92 with 106 PIM.

Represented Team Canada in the 1988 Olympic Games, scoring 3-3-6 in 8 games played.

2 - Cam Neely

Birthplace: Comox, BC

Date of Birth: 6/6/65

Years in Portland: 1982-84

Regular Season Stats: 91 GP, 64-82-146, 159 PIM

Playoff Stats: 14 GP, 9-11-20, 17 PIM

Set franchise records for most goals (56) and points (120) by a 17-year-old rookie in 1982-83.

One of four 50-goal scorers and one of seven 100-point scorers on 1982-83 team, both franchise records.

Member of 1983 Memorial Cup Championship team.

Posted 5-4-9 in 4 GP during 1983 Memorial Cup.

Inducted into Winterhawks Hall of Fame and had his #21 jersey retired in 2023.

Drafted in 1st round, 9th overall, by Vancouver in 1983 NHL Entry Draft.

Appeared in 726 NHL games with Vancouver and Boston, posting 395-299-694 with 1,241 PIM.

Had three 50-goal seasons in the NHL with the Bruins.

Led NHL in game winning goals in both 1989-90 (12) and 1993-94 (13).

Received NHL Sportsmanship Award (Bill Masterson Trophy) in 1993-94.

Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005-06.

Has been President of the Boston Bruins since 2010-11.

3 - Ty Rattie

Birthplace: Airdrie, AB

Date of Birth: 2/5/93

Years in Portland: 2008-13

Regular Season Stats: 269 GP, 151-197-348, 174 PIM

Playoff Stats: 76 GP, 50-45-95, 63 PIM

Selected in 1st round, 2nd overall, in 2008 WHL Prospect Draft.

In the Top 25 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 269 (T-24th), G 151 (4th), A 197 (8th), Points 348 (7th), Plus Minus +106 (5th).

Had one 50-goal, three 50-assists and one 100-point season in his career.

In the Top 10 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 76 (6th), G 50 (1st), A 45 (T-3rd), Points 95 (1st).

His 50 career playoff goals are the most all-time in the WHL.

Scored 19 playoff goals in 2011-12 and 20 playoff goals in 2012-13 to lead the WHL each season.

Led WHL in playoff scoring in 2012-13 with 36 points and was named the WHL Playoff MVP.

Leads franchise with three overtime winning goals in the postseason.

Scored a hat-trick with two short-handed goals in his final WHL playoff game vs. Edmonton in a 5-1 win to clinch the Ed Chynoweth Cup for WHL League Championship.

Posted 6-6-12 in 5 GP at 2013 Memorial Cup and named to Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Represented Team Canada in 2013 World Junior Championship, scoring 3-0-3 in 6 games played.

Drafted in 2nd round, 32nd overall, by St. Louis in 2011 NHL Draft.

Appeared in 98 NHL games with St. Louis, Carolina, and Edmonton, posting 13-17-30 with 12 PIM.

Currently playing for Fribourg-Gotteron HC in the Swiss-A league.

4 - Adam Deadmarsh

Birthplace: Trail, BC

Date of Birth: 5/10/75

Years in Portland: 1991-95

Regular Season Stats: 220 GP, 134-142-276, 578 PIM

Playoff Stats: 32 GP, 19-19-38, 75 PIM

In the Top 30 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 134 (T-10th), A 142 (30th), Points, 276 (16th), PIM 578 (15th).

One of six 40 goal scorers on the 1993-94 roster with 43, tied for franchise lead for most 40 goal scorers in a single season.

Posted a career-best 3-3-6 vs. Spokane on 1/26/94.

Team Captain in 1994-95 season.

In the Top 25 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 19 (T-19th), PIM 75 (T-24th).

Holds franchise record for most goals scored at home in a playoff game with four vs. Kamloops on 4/20/94.

Represented Team USA in three World Junior Championships from 1993-95, posting 6-4-10 in 21 GP. Was Team Captain of Team USA for the 1995 tournament.

Drafted in 1st round, 14th overall, by Quebec in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft.

Appeared in 567 NHL games, posting 184-189-373 with 819 PIM for Quebec, Colorado and Los Angeles.

Won Stanley Cup Championship with Colorado in 1995-96.

Represented Team USA in two Olympic Games in 1997-98 and 2001-02 winning silver medal in 2001-02.

5 - Perry Turnbull

Birthplace: Bentley, AB

Date of Birth: 3/9/59

Years in Portland: 1976-79

Regular Season Stats: 185 GP, 134-100-234, 758 PIM

Playoff Stats: 38 GP, 14-12-26, 113 PIM

In the Top 25 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 134 (T-10th), Points 234 (24th), PIM 758 (2nd).

Only player in franchise history to have two five-goal games - 11/6/78 vs. Victoria and 2/24/78 at Lethbridge.

Scored 75 goals in 1978-79, second most in the WCHL that season,

Named WCHL Player of the Year and WCHL Second Team All-star in 1978-79.

Team Captain in 1978-79.

Drafted in 1st round, 2nd overall, in 1979 NHL Draft by St. Louis.

Appeared in 608 NHL games, scoring 188-163-351 with 1,245 PIM with St. Louis, Montreal and Winnipeg.

Had three consecutive 30-goal seasons with St. Louis from 1980-83.

6 - Brenden Morrow

Birthplace: Carlyle, SK

Date of Birth: 1/16/79

Years in Portland: 1995-99

Regular Season Stats: 265 GP, 127-157-284, 671 PIM

Playoff Stats: 33 GP, 12-13-25, 95 PIM

In the Top 30 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 265 (26th), G 127 (15th), A 157 (T-17th), Points, 284 (15th), PIM 671 (4th), Plus Minus +87 (T-14th).

Member of 1998 WHL and Memorial Cup Championship Team, posting 1-2-3 in 4 GP during Memorial Cup.

Winterhawks Team Captain in 1998-99.

Represented Team Canada in 1999 World Junior Championships, scoring 1-7-8 in 7 GP, winning the silver medal. His seven assists were the most for any player during that tournament.

Named WHL Western Conference First Team All-Star in 1998-99.

Drafted in 1st round, 25th overall, by Dallas in 1997.

Appeared in 991 NHL games, posting 265-310-575 with 1,362 PIM with Dallas, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Tampa Bay.

Was Team Captain of the Dallas Stars from 2006 through 2013.

Represented Team Canada on 2009-10 Olympic Team, winning the gold medal.

Inducted into Winterhawks Hall of Fame in 2023.

7 - Dennis Holland

Birthplace: Vernon, BC

Date of Birth: 1/30/69

Years in Portland: 1985-89

Regular Season Stats: 209 GP, 179-250-429, 331 PIM

Playoff Stats: 50 GP, 25-44-69, 40 PIM

In the Top 5 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 179 (1st), A 250 3rd, Points 429 (2nd), Points per game 2.05 (1st).

One of only two players in franchise history to post two 50-goal seasons, three 50-assist seasons and three 100-point seasons.

Holds franchise record for most points in a season with 167 in 1988-89 and tied for most goals in a season with 82 in the same season.

Holds franchise record for most power play goals in a season with 40 in both 1987-88 and 1988-89).

Had two eight point games in his career, tied for the most points in a game in franchise history.

Scored seven goals on 11/23/88 vs. Kamloops, most in franchise history.

Led WHL in goals (82) and Points (167) in 1988-89.

Named WHL Western Conference All-Star in 1987-88 and 1988-89.

In the Top 25 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 50 (T-22nd), G 25 (7th), A 44 (T-5th), Points 69 (7th).

Holds franchise record for most points in a playoff season with 37 in 19 GP in 1988-89.

Led WHL in playoff assists (22) and points (37) in 1988-89.

Drafted in 3rd round, 52nd overall, by Detroit in 1987.

Currently an Amateur Scout for the Dallas Stars in the NHL.

Inducted to Winterhawks Hall of Fame in 2010.

8 - Wayne Babych

Birthplace: Edmonton, AB

Date of Birth: 6/6/58

Years in Portland: 1976-78

Regular Season Stats: 130 GP, 100-133-233, 294 PIM

Playoff Stats: 18 GP, 6-10-16, 29 PIM

Played two seasons with Edmonton Oil Kings prior to the relocation to Portland with total combined statistics with the franchise of 269 GP, 151-197-348, 549 PIM.

In the Top 50 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 100 (28th), A 133 (37th), Points 233 (25th), Points per game 1.79 (7th).

Produced two 50-goal seasons in 1976-77 and 1977-78.

Holds franchise record for fastest two goals (5 seconds) and fastest three goals (25 seconds) by same player by scoring at 5:19, 5:24 and 5:44 of the 1st period in a 15-1 victory over Regina on 11/30/76.

Scored five goals vs. Victoria on 2/14/78.

Named WHL First-Team Western Conference All-Star in 1976-77 and 1977-78.

Represented Team Canada in 1978 World Junior Championships scoring 5-5-10 in 6 GP and winning the Bronze Medal.

Drafted in 1st round, 3rd overall, by St. Louis in 1978 NHL Draft.

Appeared in 519 NHL games, posting 192-246-438 with 498 PIM with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Quebec and Hartford.

Scored 54-52-96 in 78 GP with St. Louis Blues in 1980-81 was selected for the NHL All-Star Game.

9 - Marian Hossa

Birthplace: Stara Lubovna, Slovakia

Date of Birth: 1/12/79

Years in Portland: 1997-98

Regular Season Stats: 53 GP, 45-40-85, 50 PIM

Playoff Stats: 16 GP, 13-6-19, 6 PIM

Selected 1st round, 5th overall, in 1997 WHL Import Draft.

In the Top 25 regular season statistical categories for Import Players for Winterhawks: G 45 (10th), A 40 (T-13th), Points 85 (11th), PIM 50 (22nd).

Set franchise record for most goals by an 18-year-old rookie with 45 in 1997-98.

Named WHL Rookie of the Year in 1997-98.

Named to CHL All-Rookie Team, both CHL and WHL Western Conference First Team All-Stars in 1997-98.

Member of 1998 WHL and Memorial Cup Championship teams, posting 5-4-9 in 4 Memorial Cup games being named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Represented Slovakia in 1996-97 and 1997-98 World Junior Championships scoring 9-6-15 in 12 GP.

Inducted into Winterhawks Hall of Fame in 2023.

Drafted in 1st round, 12th overall, by Ottawa in 1997 NHL Draft.

Appeared in 1309 NHL games, posting 525-609-1134 with 628 PIM with Ottawa, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago.

Selected to NHL All-Star Game six times.

Won Three Stanley Cup Championships with Chicago Blackhawks in 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Inducted into NHL Hall of Fame in 2021.

10 - Glen Wesley

Birthplace: Red Deer, AB

Date of Birth: 10/2/68

Years in Portland: 1983-87

Regular Season Stats: 206 GP, 49-175-224, 244 PIM

Playoff Stats: 41 GP, 12-35-47, 64 PIM

In the Top 5 regular season statistical categories for defensemen for Winterhawks: G 49 (4th), A 175 (1st), points 224 (2nd).

Produced 16-75-91 as a 17-year-old in 69 games.

Named WHL Western Conference First Team All-Star in 1985-86 and 1986-87.

In the Top 20 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: A 35 (T-11th), Points 47 (18th), Defenseman Points 47 (3rd).

Tied franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a playoff year with 8 in 1986-87.

Set franchise records for points (7) and assists (6) by a 16-year-old rookie in a playoff series in 1984-85 vs. Kamloops.

Represented Team Canada at the 1987 World Junior Championship, scoring 2-1-3 in 6 games.

Drafted in 1st round, 3rd overall, by Boston in 1987 NHL Draft.

Appeared in 1457 NHL games, posting 128-409-537 with 1045 PIM with Boston, Hartford, Carolina and Toronto.

Named to NHL All Rookie Team and led all NHL defensemen with 6 playoff goals in 1987-88,

Played in NHL All-Star Game in 1988-89.

Won Stanley Cup Championship with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2005-06.

Currently a Development Coach with the St. Louis Blues in the NHL.







