Warriors Earn Crucial Two Points in Victory over Hurricanes

Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors took a hard-fought victory tonight at the Temple Gardens Centre to gain a crucial two points heading into the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Riley Thorpe opened the scoring early in the first period with his 14th goal of the season at 2:36. Former Moose Jaw Warrior Owen Berge got on the scoresheet with an assist on Matteo Fabrizi's goal to tie the game at one at the 10:00 minute mark of the first frame.

Landen McFadden tallied his 30th of the season at 13:30 to give the Warriors back the lead heading into the first intermission. Shots for the period were tied at 10 apiece.

In a period with few shots but an abundance of goals, both the Warriors and Hurricanes capitalized on their chances. Riley Thorpe added his second of the night just past the halfway mark of the period to give the Warriors a two-goal lead.

Following matching roughing calls to Riley Thorpe and Jake Evans with under seven minutes to play in the frame, Ethan Semeniuk capitalized while the teams played four-on-four to give the Warriors a three-goal lead.

The Hurricanes responded twice in the final minute of play, once from Owen Berge and the second from Kayden Longley with under a second remaining to bring themselves back within one heading into the final period of play.

Following a tripping call to Captain Brady Ness, the Warriors landed on the penalty kill for the first time in the game. Shorthanded, Casey Brown potted his team-leading third goal on the penalty kill this season to give the team some breathing room.

With under four minutes to play, Landen McFadden found the back of the net to tally his third goal of the evening. Less than three minutes later, McFadden completed the hat-trick to seal the evening in the Moose Jaw Warriors' favour.

The Warriors did not earn a power play in tonight's contest, but did go one for one on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 19 saves on 22 shots. Across the ice, Koen Cleaver made 18 saves on 24 shots.

