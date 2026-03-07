Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 7, 2026

Published on March 7, 2026

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans ended their 12-game losing streak with a 5-4 shootout win over the Seattle Thunderbirds last night. Savin Virk led the way offensively with two goals and assist, while also scoring in the shootout. The Americans went 2-for-3 on the power play in the win, the first time they've scored two power play goals since January 31 against Wenatchee.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the final meeting of the year between the Americans and Thunderbirds. Both of Tri-City's victories have come via a shootout, on December 14 (4-3) and last night (5-4). The Thunderbirds have won both games on home ice in the season series, and have held the Americans to a 3-14-1-0 record at the Accesso Showare Center over the past five years.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Record: 26-29-4-1 Record: 25-26-5-4

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 9th

Goals For: 169 Goals for: 198

Goals Against: 212 Goals Against: 224

Power Play: 17.1% (32/187) Power Play: 16.7% (33/198)

Penalty Kill: 75.8% (138/182) Penalty Kill: 75.6% (170/225)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (26-33-59) Cameron Schmidt (44-38-92)

Connor Dale (23-33-56) Antonio Martorana (23-27-50)

Gavin Garland (14-30-44) Noah Kosick (15-35-50)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch







