Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 7, 2026
Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans ended their 12-game losing streak with a 5-4 shootout win over the Seattle Thunderbirds last night. Savin Virk led the way offensively with two goals and assist, while also scoring in the shootout. The Americans went 2-for-3 on the power play in the win, the first time they've scored two power play goals since January 31 against Wenatchee.
VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the final meeting of the year between the Americans and Thunderbirds. Both of Tri-City's victories have come via a shootout, on December 14 (4-3) and last night (5-4). The Thunderbirds have won both games on home ice in the season series, and have held the Americans to a 3-14-1-0 record at the Accesso Showare Center over the past five years.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Record: 26-29-4-1 Record: 25-26-5-4
Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 9th
Goals For: 169 Goals for: 198
Goals Against: 212 Goals Against: 224
Power Play: 17.1% (32/187) Power Play: 16.7% (33/198)
Penalty Kill: 75.8% (138/182) Penalty Kill: 75.6% (170/225)
Leading Scorers Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (26-33-59) Cameron Schmidt (44-38-92)
Connor Dale (23-33-56) Antonio Martorana (23-27-50)
Gavin Garland (14-30-44) Noah Kosick (15-35-50)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch
Western Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026
- Oil Kings Open Important Weekend at Home against Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 7, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: March 7 vs Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Inch Closer to Playoff Spot - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans End Slide with Shootout Win over Seattle - Tri-City Americans
- Tomik Nets OT Winner for Giants in Thriller over Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Benson Bags Late Goal for Wild as Wenatchee Takes 4-1 Loss at Penticton Friday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.