Oil Kings Off-Ice Officials Supervisor McCrea Recognized with WHL Distinguished Service Award

Edmonton, Alta. - Western Hockey League Commissioner Dan Near announced today, on behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, that Rob McCrea - Off-Ice Officials Supervisor for the Edmonton Oil Kings - has been named the latest recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award for the 2025-26 WHL season.

The WHL Distinguished Service Award, which was introduced by the WHL in 2004, is presented annually to the individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes on behalf of WHL franchises and in doing so have made an extraordinary contribution at the Club and League levels over an extended period. The WHL will present Distinguished Service Awards annually to an individual from both the WHL Western and Eastern Conferences.

McCrea was honoured by Commissioner Near in Edmonton during a special ceremony prior to Saturday's game between the Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers.

"Since 1994, Rob has been an integral part of the WHL, contributing to both the Medicine Hat Tigers and Edmonton Oil Kings in off-ice officials roles," commented Commissioner Near. "Across the WHL, off-ice officials help to maintain the integrity of the game, keep official records, and are required to use sound judgment in a fast-paced environment. Over his time, Rob's efforts have ensured that games are completed with the required support from the off-ice officials and to the high standard expected in the WHL."

Currently serving as the Off-Ice Officials Supervisor for the Oil Kings, McCrea's time in the WHL began in Medicine Hat, where he served as an Off-Ice Official for 18 seasons. From 1994 through 2012, McCrea tracked goals, penalties, managed time, coordinated the penalty box, and contributed to the game in countless other ways.

After moving to Edmonton, McCrea joined the Oil Kings off-ice officials crew for the 2013-14 season. Prior to the 2020-21 WHL season, McCrea was entrusted to lead the Off-Ice Officials crew for the Oil Kings, an assignment he continues to fulfill to this day.

"Rob leads our Off-Ice Officials crew with precision and unwavering dedication to ensure unbiased accuracy during each of our WHL home games," said Kevin Radomski, Director of Business Operations, Corporate Partnerships, and Alternate Governor for the Oil Kings. "We are tremendously fortunate to have Rob's leadership in this vital role for the last decade and counting."

As part of his duties, McCrea recruits, schedules, and leads a team responsible for timekeeping, scorekeeping, penalty box operations, and tracking official statistics such as goals, assists, and plus-minus. He ensures the crew is not only staffed, but trained and held to a consistent standard.

Over the course of his 31 years in the WHL, McCrea has performed every off-ice role and continues to step in where required. His practical knowledge serves as strength in his ability to lead the team, as he understands the unique demands and pressures of each role.

During the 2023-24 season, McCrea faced a battle with Stage 3 colon cancer. He underwent successful surgery in November and began chemotherapy in January. Even while in treatment, he missed only four games and remained an active part of the crew throughout the season. Two years later, McCrea has a clean bill of health.

Outside of his WHL duties, McCrea has supervised Off-Ice Officials for major events in Edmonton, including the IIHF World Junior Championship, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and Hockey Canada's Rivalry Series. He has also supported professional leagues such as the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), National Lacross League (NLL), and National Hockey League.

