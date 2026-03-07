Oil Kings Open Important Weekend at Home against Tigers

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue a seven-game home stand tonight as they host the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The top two teams in the Central Division clash tonight for the eighth and final time this regular season as the Oil Kings look to tie up the season series as they're 3-3-0-1 so fair. Edmonton has scored 27 goals and Medicine Hat has scored 31 in the seven games. Edmonton is led offensively by Landon Hanson who has been on fire for 13 points in seven games in the series. Medicine Hat is led by Markus Ruck who has 11 points in seven games in the series.

Tonight's game also features six of the top 15 point scorers in the WHL. Markus and Liam Ruck of Medicine Hat are tied for first in the league, Jonas Woo and Bryce Pickford are also inside the top-15, while Edmonton features Lukas Sawchyn in tenth and Miroslav Holinka at 15th in the league.

Heading into tonight, the Oil Kings have won three games in a row and are coming off a Sunday 3-2 win to Swift Current Broncos. They're 39-16-3-2 on the season and are third in the WHL's Eastern Conference with 83 points. Medicine Hat is 45-9-5-3 on the season and leads the Central Division.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m.







