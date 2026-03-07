Oil Kings Open Important Weekend at Home against Tigers
Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue a seven-game home stand tonight as they host the Medicine Hat Tigers.
The top two teams in the Central Division clash tonight for the eighth and final time this regular season as the Oil Kings look to tie up the season series as they're 3-3-0-1 so fair. Edmonton has scored 27 goals and Medicine Hat has scored 31 in the seven games. Edmonton is led offensively by Landon Hanson who has been on fire for 13 points in seven games in the series. Medicine Hat is led by Markus Ruck who has 11 points in seven games in the series.
Tonight's game also features six of the top 15 point scorers in the WHL. Markus and Liam Ruck of Medicine Hat are tied for first in the league, Jonas Woo and Bryce Pickford are also inside the top-15, while Edmonton features Lukas Sawchyn in tenth and Miroslav Holinka at 15th in the league.
Heading into tonight, the Oil Kings have won three games in a row and are coming off a Sunday 3-2 win to Swift Current Broncos. They're 39-16-3-2 on the season and are third in the WHL's Eastern Conference with 83 points. Medicine Hat is 45-9-5-3 on the season and leads the Central Division.
Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026
- Chiefs Wrap Roadie with Second-Straight Game against Prince George Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Open Important Weekend at Home against Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 7, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: March 7 vs Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Inch Closer to Playoff Spot - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans End Slide with Shootout Win over Seattle - Tri-City Americans
- Tomik Nets OT Winner for Giants in Thriller over Rockets - Vancouver Giants
- Benson Bags Late Goal for Wild as Wenatchee Takes 4-1 Loss at Penticton Friday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Open Important Weekend at Home against Tigers
- Snell Named WHL Goalie of the Week After Back-To-Back Shutouts
- Oil Kings Top Line Shines in Overtime Win over Broncos to Finish Busy Weekend
- Oil Kings Wrap up Three-In-Three against Broncos
- Snell Stands Tall for Second Straight Shutout as Oil Kings Down Hurricanes