Oil Kings Host Raiders, Looking to Keep Things Rolling at Home

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue their six-game game home stand today as they host the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Oil Kings are currently 3-0-0-0 on their homestand and have outscored their opponents 15-3 in those games after a big 6-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers last night. Carter Sotheran led the way with four points, while Landon Hanson had three points in the win. Edmonton is now up to 40 wins on the season sitting with 85 points on the season, still third in the WHL's Eastern Conference, holding an eight-point lead on fourth-place Calgary.

The Raiders are currently in the midst of a three-in-three in the Central Division and are 1-1-0-0 on the swing after a 3-1 loss to Red Deer last night. They did defeat Calgary 3-1 on Friday night as well. The Raiders are tied for the Eastern Conference lead with a 46-10-5-1 record. They've also already clinched the East Division.

Today is the fourth and final meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Raiders. Edmonton is currently 2-0-1-0 against the Raiders in the season series with two games going to overtime so far. Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn lead the way offensively for the Oil Kings in the series with four points each. Prince Albert is led by Max Heise who also has four points in the series.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 4 p.m. this afternoon.







