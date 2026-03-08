Tigers Fall to Oil Kings, 1-6

Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, AB - The Tigers wrapped up their season series against the Oil Kings on Saturday, February 7th in Rogers Place.

Medicine Hat was the first on the board with an early goal from Bryce Pickford as he scored his 43rd of the year on a power play opportunity. Pickford was left unguarded in the left circle and sent a rocket of a wrist shot past Parker Snell to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead to start the game.

Edmonton answered back with Ethan MacKenzie's 21st of the year at 5:47 to tie the game 1-1.

The top two teams in the Central Division went into the first intermission dead locked at 1-1 after a balanced first period where they put up nearly identical shot totals and spent an equal amount of time on both ends of the ice. Edmonton put up 11 shots in the first frame while Medicine Hat put up 10.

With the Oil Kings having a lighter schedule leading up to Saturday's matchup they pushed hard on the forecheck to try and tire out the Tigers. This hard forecheck got them on the scoreboard early in the second period with Landon Hanson's 21st goal of the year at 4:25.

Edmonton extended their lead later in the middle frame with Carter Sotheran's 18th goal of the year, making it 3-1 Oil Kings heading into the third period.

While Medicine Hat managed to match Edmonton's shot total in the second period they were down by two and needed some pucks to start bouncing their way.

After a few close opportunities including a shot from Andrew Basha that glanced off of the inside of the post and out, the Tigers still could not get a puck past Snell.

The Oil Kings continued to build on their lead as Aaron Obobaifo scored his 14th goal of the year at 3:42 to extend the Oil Kings lead to three.

The Tigers pulled Jordan Switzer with just over five minutes left in the third put were forced to put him back in to kill a penalty. Obobaifo scored his second of the night on the ensuing power play.

The final nail in the coffin came at 19:51 from Landon Hanson on the power play after flaring tempers between the two Central Division rivals led to another Tigers penalty kill.

The Oil Kings outshot the Tigers 31-26 in Saturday's game thanks to a big third period after a fairly even first two periods. Some big saves from Snell and bad bounces for the Tigers led to them falling to the Oil Kings 6-1.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/5 - 20.0%

PK: 2/5 - 40.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Carter Sotheran (1G, 3A) - Edmonton

Parker Snell (26SH, 25SV) - Edmonton

Landon Hanson (2G, 1A) - Edmonton

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Bryce Pickford

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, March 10th to take on the Regina Pats in Co-op Place.







