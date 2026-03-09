Oil Kings Win Streak Snapped against Raiders
Published on March 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings four game winning streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders.
The first period had the teams going back-and-forth, but the Raiders holding the shot advantage 8-4, but the score being tied 2-2. Edmonton opened the scoring with Landon Hansons 23rd of the season to make it 1-0 before Daxon Rudolph and Justice Christensen responded for the Raiders shortly after. However, Lukas Sawchyn tied the game with just a couple minutes to play in the period to bring things into the first intermission.
In the second, Prince Albert scored twice in the first four minutes as Max Heise and Aiden Oiring scored a powerplay goal and shorthanded goal respectively to make it 4-2, but the Oil Kings continued to press, including having a pair of powerplays, but were unable to capitalize.
In the third, the Oil Kings peppered the Raiders, outshooting them 11-7. Carter Sotheran got the Oil Kings back to within one to make it 4-3 but were unable to find the equalizer.
Edmonton was 0-for-4 on the powerplay in the game and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Parker Snell stopped 19-of-23 shots he saw as the Oil Kings record now sits at 40-17-3-2.
The Oil Kings are back in action on Wednesday morning for Hockey Hooky against the Wenatchee Wild.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026
- Hawks Secure Weekend Finale Win over Americans - Portland Winterhawks
- Americans drop low-scoring game to Winterhawks - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Win Streak Snapped against Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Pats Fall 4-3 in Overtime After Hitmen Rally with Four Unanswered Goals - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Announce Curran out for Remainder of Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Oil Kings Host Raiders, Looking to Keep Things Rolling at Home - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: March 8 vs Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Hawks Drop Tight Battle with 'Tips - Portland Winterhawks
- Walleye Score Three Times in Third to Complete Weekend Sweep of Slough Sharks - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Earn Statement Win over Tigers Behind Sotheran's Four Points - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Portland Winterhawks Retire #15 Ken Yaremchuk and Unveil Top Ten Winterhawks of All Time - Portland Winterhawks
- Blazers Stars Show up Big in Win over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Make Late Push But Fall Short against Cougars Saturday, 4-3 - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - March 8, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Fall to Oil Kings, 1-6 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Earn 22nd Road Win in Wenatchee - Penticton Vees
- Leslie Hits Career Point 250 in Rockets 9-2 Win - Kelowna Rockets
- Cougars Complete Weekend Sweep of Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Wenatchee Defeated by Vees Saturday Despite Disciplined Showing - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Fly Past Tri-City - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Win Streak Snapped against Raiders
- Oil Kings Announce Curran out for Remainder of Season
- Oil Kings Host Raiders, Looking to Keep Things Rolling at Home
- Oil Kings Earn Statement Win over Tigers Behind Sotheran's Four Points
- WHL, Oil Kings Honour Rob McCrea with WHL Distinguished Service Award