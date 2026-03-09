Oil Kings Win Streak Snapped against Raiders

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings four game winning streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders.

The first period had the teams going back-and-forth, but the Raiders holding the shot advantage 8-4, but the score being tied 2-2. Edmonton opened the scoring with Landon Hansons 23rd of the season to make it 1-0 before Daxon Rudolph and Justice Christensen responded for the Raiders shortly after. However, Lukas Sawchyn tied the game with just a couple minutes to play in the period to bring things into the first intermission.

In the second, Prince Albert scored twice in the first four minutes as Max Heise and Aiden Oiring scored a powerplay goal and shorthanded goal respectively to make it 4-2, but the Oil Kings continued to press, including having a pair of powerplays, but were unable to capitalize.

In the third, the Oil Kings peppered the Raiders, outshooting them 11-7. Carter Sotheran got the Oil Kings back to within one to make it 4-3 but were unable to find the equalizer.

Edmonton was 0-for-4 on the powerplay in the game and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Parker Snell stopped 19-of-23 shots he saw as the Oil Kings record now sits at 40-17-3-2.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Wednesday morning for Hockey Hooky against the Wenatchee Wild.







