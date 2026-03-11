Oil Kings Host Wild for Breakfast Battle at Rogers Place

Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are set for the 16th Annual Hockey Hooky game this morning as they welcome the Wenatchee Wild to Rogers Place.

All-time, Edmonton is 8-6-1-0 in Hockey Hooky games dating back to the 2009/2010 season. The last two Hockey Hooky's have been decided by just one goal as well. Today will also mark the first time in Hockey Hooky history that the Oil Kings will welcome a U.S. Division opponent for the early puck drop contest. However, the Oil Kings and Hockey Hooky are familiar with the Wild franchise that previously held homes in Kootenay and Winnipeg as the ICE. The ICE played the Oil Kings eight times for Hockey Hooky, with the Oil Kings going 4-4-0-0 in those games.

Meanwhile, the Oil Kings head into this morning's contest winners of four of their last five and are 40-17-3-2 on the season, good for 85 points, currently third in the WHL's Eastern Conference, six points ahead of the Calgary Hitmen.

On the other side, the Wild enter today's game on a quick turnaround after a 5-4 overtime win last night in Red Deer over the Rebels. They're 24-34-3-2 on the season, currently 11th in the WHL's Western Conference. The Wild also boast the WHL's best penalty kill at 82.4%.

This is the first and only meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Wild, but Oil Kings Defenceman Carter Sotheran is familiar with the Wild during his time with the Portland Winterhawks. He has 12 points in 17 career games against Wenatchee.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 11 a.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.