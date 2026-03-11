Vees Clinch Bc Division Title with OT Loss

Penticton Vees huddle vs. the Prince George Cougars

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars) Penticton Vees huddle vs. the Prince George Cougars

Prince George, BC - The Penticton Vees fell 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night in Prince George but in the process, clinched the BC Division title with the point.

The Vees fall to 41-13-5-4 on the season.

Ryden Evers opened the scoring 3:17 into the game collecting a rebound off a shot from Chase Valliant and wiring home his 32nd goal of the season.

After the Cougars answered, Brittan Alstead took a fortuitous bounce off the wall and put the puck backhand over goaltender Josh Ravensbergen to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Cougars scored the lone goal of the second period on the powerplay off the stick of Terik Parascak to make it 2-2 heading into the final frame.

Nolan Stevenson found the back of the net on the powerplay for his 11th goal of the season to give the Vees a 3-2 lead with 10:15 remaining.

With the goaltender pulled, the Cougars scored to tie the game 3-3 as Dmitri Yakutsenak found a rebound off a point shot to send the game to overtime.

Brock Souch scored 22 seconds into the extra frame to give the Cougars the 4-3 win.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 32

Cougars- 28

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers, Brittan Alstead, Nolan Stevenson

Cougars- Koy Funk, Terik Parascak, Dmitri Yakutsenak, Brock Souch

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/2

Cougars- 1/1

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 24/28

Cougars- Josh Ravensbergen- 29/32

Up Next: The Vees return to the SOEC to host the Everett Silvertips to begin a home-and-home Friday at 7:00PM.

