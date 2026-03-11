T-Birds Blank the Royals

Published on March 11, 2026

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Marek Sklenicka picked up his second career shutout and Mathew Gard scored once and added an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds blanked the Victoria Royals, 2-0, Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The win moved Seattle into seventh place in the Western Conference playoff chase. The Thunderbirds takes to the road for their next game, traveling to Spokane Friday, but return home for a pair of home games this weekend. Saturday they host the Portland Winterhawks and Sunday they play the Vancouver Giants.

"This time of year, it doesn't matter how it gets done," said head coach Matt O'Dette as his team climbed above .500. "As long as the team wins, that's the main thing. There will be things to correct for sure, but the biggest thing is getting the two points."

Seattle (27-26-5-4) would get the only goal they would need seven minutes into the first period with a power play marker from Coster Dunn. Gard had the lone assist on Dunn's 23rd of the season. "It's been big for us recently," commented O'Dette of the team's better play with the man advantage. "You have to cash in on those chances or get momentum from them. Getting off on the right foot on our first power play rep, jumping out to the lead, that was big."

The T-Birds doubled their lead seven minutes into the second period. Brennan Hocher made a strong rush down the left wing, skated behind the Victoria goal, then fed the puck to Gard who potted his 16th of the season. "

Meanwhile, Sklenicka shut the door at the other end with twenty-two saves. "Sklenny was really good tonight," remarked O'Dettte. "We didn't play perfect defense in front of him but he made some big saves throughout the game. Some of those saves were high quality."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

The T-Birds finished their four games regular season series with Victoria with a record of 2-2-0-0 with both wins coming on home ice. The two teams hadn't played since they faced each other three times in November.

Seattle has points in six straight games (4-0-1-1). It's the third time this season they have accomplished that.

Sklenicka's other shutout was a 36 save performance in a 1-0 shootout win over Kamloops December 19th, also at home.

Antonio Martorana sat out the final game of his four game, league imposed, suspension. He is eligible to return Friday in Spokane against the Chiefs.







