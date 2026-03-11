Warriors Heading West to Battle with Broncos

Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - With only five games left in the regular season, the Warriors hit the road to Swift Current tonight looking to stay in the fight for eighth place.

The Moose Jaw Warriors come into tonight's game with a record of 22-34-5-2 following a 7-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes at home last weekend. Landen McFadden tallied his first WHL hat trick. Riley Thorpe recorded two goals, Ethan Semeniuk notched a goal and two points, Pavel McKenzie registered two points, and Casey Brown added a goal.

With his hat-trick on Saturday night, Landen McFadden recorded goals 30, 31, and 32 of his season. He has blown past his previous career high of 6 goals in his rookie season.

In their last meeting on February 4, the Warriors prevailed 5-3. Landen McFadden recorded a goal and two points, and William Degagne, Casey Brown, Kash Andresen, and Pavel McKenzie each recorded a goal. Chase Wutzke made 41 saves on 44 shots.

The Swift Current Broncos are 13-42-4-4 on the season. The Broncos are winless in their last 11 games, including seven regulation losses, one overtime loss, and four shootout losses. Hudson Darby leads the Broncos with 17 goals and 43 points, Trae Wilke ranks second with 21 goals and 43 points, and Anthony Wilson rounds out the top three with 13 goals and 35 points.

Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







