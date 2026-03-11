Game Day Hub: March 11 at Spokane

Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks make a quick trip to eastern Washington to face the Spokane Chiefs tonight, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Numerica Veterans Arena - Spokane, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, March 13 - Stick Tap to the Fans - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, March 21 - Team Awards and Jersey Off Their Back - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks came out with the urgency needed on Sunday as the playoff race tightens, striking first in the opening period. Alex Weiermair sent a shot in from the blue line and Max Pšenička collected the rebound in the crease, burying his seventh goal of the season to give Portland the lead heading into the first intermission.

The Tri-City Americans evened the score on the power play 10:58 into the second period after an interference penalty against Portland. Just 22 seconds later, however, Nathan Brown restored the lead by battling through defenders and swatting home a bouncing puck for the go-ahead goal.

Protecting a one-goal advantage, goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside several key chances to keep Portland in front. With two seconds remaining, captain Ryan Miller sealed the 3-1 win with an empty-net goal for the Winterhawks.

Chiefs Chat

The Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs meet for the final time this season, with Portland looking to earn its first win in the season series. The teams last met on February 13 in Portland, when Spokane's offense scored five consecutive goals to secure a narrow 5-4 victory.

The Chiefs enter this midweek matchup with a 32-29-1-0 record and hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference with 65 points, just three ahead of the Winterhawks, who sit seventh with 62 points in the Western Hockey League standings. Spokane comes into the game on a three-game losing streak as both teams battle for key points heading toward the postseason.

Offensively, Logan Wormald leads the Chiefs with 59 points (21G, 38A), followed closely by Tyus Sparks with 58 points (26G, 32A). In goal, Carter Esler has appeared in a team-high 39 games, posting a 2.94 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Milestone Moments

The Portland Winterhawks saw a pair of players reach the 100-game milestone in the Western Hockey League this weekend.

Twenty-year-old forward Alex Weiermair skated in his 100th WHL game on Saturday in Portland. The recent Vegas Golden Knights signee appeared in 41 games last season after joining the Winterhawks in December and has now reached 60 games this year. The assistant captain has recorded 126 career points, including 80 during the 2025-26 campaign, while leading the team in points, goals (34), and assists (46).

In his second full season with Portland, Carsyn Dyck skated in his 100th WHL game on Sunday afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The 18-year-old has recorded 37 career points (14G, 27A) and has appeared in 31 games this season after missing time earlier in the year with an upper-body injury following a two-goal performance in the Winterhawks' home opener on October 26.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.