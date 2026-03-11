Chiefs Host Winterhawks Wednesday for Final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the Season
Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Portland Winterhawks Wednesday night for the last TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway night of the year! The Chiefs are making a playoff push and are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
WATCH: Victory+
