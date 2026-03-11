Chiefs Host Winterhawks Wednesday for Final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the Season

Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Portland Winterhawks Wednesday night for the last TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway night of the year! The Chiefs are making a playoff push and are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.