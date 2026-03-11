Cougars Rally Late, Beat Vees 4-3 in Overtime to Secure Home Ice

Published on March 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the WHL Playoffs with a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Penticton Vees on Tuesday at the CN Centre.

Dmitri Yakutsenak tied the game with just 33 seconds remaining in the third period before Brock Souch scored the overtime winner only 22 seconds into the extra frame. Koy Funk and Terik Parascak also scored for the Cougars.

Josh Ravensbergen earned his 29th win of the season, making 29 saves on 32 shots while being named the game's first star.

"They have had our number all year, so winning that one was gratifying," said Cougars GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "That's a tough team over there. They're big, strong, and heavy. They make plays, and you have to do a lot of work to beat them, and we did enough tonight."

Post-Game Audio with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb and Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/11020551/Post-game.mp3

Penticton opened the scoring at 3:17 of the first period when Seattle Kraken prospect Ryden Evers banged home a rebound below the right circle to make it 1-0. Prince George responded at 10:09 when Corbin Vaughan's point shot was redirected by Koy Funk to tie the game 1-1. The Vees regained the lead just over two minutes later, as Brittan Alstead capitalized on a Cougars turnover, skating in alone and beating Ravensbergen to give Penticton a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Cougars increased their physicality and pace and were rewarded midway through the frame. On the power play, Brock Souch found Kooper Gizowski, who quickly spotted Terik Parascak on the back door. Parascak tapped home his 31st goal of the season at 12:53 to even the score at 2-2. The game remained tied through two periods.

Penticton reclaimed the lead in the third period in controversial fashion. On a Vees power play, a Nolan Stevenson shot found its way through traffic and past Ravensbergen at 9:45. The Cougars believed there was interference on the play, which brought the crowd of more than 3,500 at the CN Centre to its feet, but the goal was not reviewable and stood, giving Penticton a 3-2 advantage.

The Vees continued to press in the third, but Ravensbergen made several key saves to keep the Cougars within one. Prince George pulled the goaltender late and found the equalizer with the extra attacker. With a 6-on-5 advantage, Carson Carels fired a shot that was stopped by AJ Reyelts, but Dmitri Yakutsenak pounced on the rebound and buried it at 19:27 to tie the game and force overtime.

The Cougars wasted little time in the extra frame. Carson Carels spotted Brock Souch in the right circle, and Souch showed patience before firing a wrist shot past Reyelts just 22 seconds into overtime to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory.

The win secured home ice for Prince George in the opening round of the WHL Playoffs and marked the Cougars' first victory over the Vees this season.







