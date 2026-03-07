Game Preview: Cougars vs. Chiefs

Published on March 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars conclude the weekend double-header and season series with the Spokane Chiefs tonight at 6:00 pm

When: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Cougars Record: 37-22-2-0 (76 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-1 win over Spokane on Friday, Mar. 6

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Chiefs Record: 32-28-1-0 (65 Points)

Chiefs Last Game: A 5-1 loss to Prince George on March 6

Western Conference: 6th

US Division: 2nd

Spokane Chiefs Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (3) - Oremba, Petr, Wormald

2006-born players (9) - Rebman, Armstrong, Sarkenov, Hughes, Vieilard, Howell, McIsaac, Mayes, Hughes

2007-born players (5) - Schoettler, Martin, Perrault, Harrington, Buckley

2008-born players (6) - Sparks, Saunderson, Gillespie, Harris, Sather, Esler

2009-born players (3) - Burcar, McIntyre, Mattern

Last Time Out:

-Prince George clawed back into the win column and clinched a playoff spot for the fifth straight season

-The Cougars scored two times on a five minute power-play in the third period

-Terik Parascak scored his 100th career goal and became the 5th Cougar in team history to do so

-Josh Ravensbergen was the first star, making 28 saves

COUGARS NEWS AND NOTES:

61 DOWN, 7 TO GO: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 37-22-2-0 record (74 points) on the season after 61 games. The Cougars are 17-12-0-0 at home and 20-10-2-0 on the road. The Cougars own the Western Conference's best power-play, going 67-210 (31.9%). As for the penalty kill, the Cats rank 3rd in the WHL at 81.8%.

THEY ARE IN: The Prince George Cougars have clinched a spot in the 2026 WHL Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. In four of the last five seasons of playoff hockey for the Cougars, they have earned home ice and are still aiming to do so this season.

PERRY CENTURY: In the 5-1 win over Spokane on March 6, Terik Parascak netted his 100th career goal. Parascak, a first round pick of the Washington Capitals, becomes just the fifth Cougar in team history to reach the 100-goal mark.

300 CLUB: Tonight, Kooper Gizowski will play his 300th WHL game. Gizowski owns a career season which is highlighted by his 31 goals. The Edmonton, AB native has spent his WHL career with the Cougars, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and the Spokane Chiefs.

HE'S DONE IT: On Tuesday, February 24th, Mark Lamb became the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougar history. Lamb earned win 217, surpassing former Cougar bench boss Ed Dempsey who serves as the coach of the Cats from 1997-2003.

After Tonight:

The Cougars continue the home-stand on Tuesday, March 10th when they host the Penticton Vees at 7:00 pm

Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 10 vs. Penticton | TICKETS







